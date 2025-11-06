Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / SMBC to invest $200 million in Indian startups amid booming IPO market

SMBC to invest $200 million in Indian startups amid booming IPO market

A fund co-run by the banking arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. plans to pour the bulk of the $200 million it has raised into Indian startups

direct tax rupees fund

Since its launch around two years ago, the fund has committed $100 million to a dozen startups in India and Southeast Asia, including Vayana Pvt, Modifi and M2P Solutions Pvt. A few more investments are being finalized, said Rajeev Ranka. (Representa

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here. 
A fund co-run by the banking arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. plans to pour the bulk of the $200 million it has raised into Indian startups, betting that the country’s booming IPO market will create opportunities to cash out.  Initial public offerings in the country have exceeded $16 billion so far this year, as soaring demand from small investors adds to a wave of buying by insurers and local mutual funds. That is raising the prospect of more venture capital and private equity funds using the stock market as a venue for exits or stake reductions. 
 
“The ability for these companies to tap into public markets upon maturity creates a valuable liquidity event for potential investors,” said Rajeev Ranka, a partner at the SMBC Asia Rising Fund. 
Since its launch around two years ago, the fund has committed $100 million to a dozen startups in India and Southeast Asia, including Vayana Pvt, Modifi and M2P Solutions Pvt. A few more investments are being finalized, said Ranka. 
SMBC expects to invest the entire fund by the second half of 2026, with about a quarter of the capital targeted at startups in Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam. 

Also Read

YES BANK

Yes Bank stock up 3% on CCI nod for this deal; check more details inside

Yes Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in YES Bank after RBI nod

Yes Bank

YES Bank rises 5% on RBI nod for Sumitomo stake buy; what analysts expect?

Yes Bank

Yes Bank stake sale to Sumitomo gets RBI approval for 24.99% acquisition

YES BANK

Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

Several factors stand out in India’s fintech ecosystem, with the level of innovation and scalability unparalleled among Asian countries, he said. 
The latest investment strategy reinforces SMBC’s increased focus on India, following the Japanese giant’s recent $1.58 billion purchase of a 20 per cent stake in local lender Yes Bank Ltd. 
The SMBC Asia Rising Fund, co-run with Japan’s Incubate Fund, acquires stakes in companies with a typical holding period of five to six years. It aims to generate an internal rate of return in the double digits. 

More From This Section

startup funding investment

Giga raises $61 million to scale AI-driven customer support platformpremium

MeshDefend

MeshDefend raises $2.3 million to bring AI intelligence to enterprise datapremium

urban company

Urban Company reports 37% revenue growth as core business stays profitable

startup, startup funding, funding

Snabbit raises $30 mn Series C to expand into child, elder and cooking care

Intrcity smart bus

IntrCity SmartBus secures ₹250 crore as India's intercity travel booms

Topics : Mitsui Sumitomo Investment Startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon