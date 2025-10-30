Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Snabbit raises $30 mn Series C to expand into child, elder and cooking care

Snabbit raises $30 mn Series C to expand into child, elder and cooking care

The Bertelsmann-led funding marks Snabbit's third raise in nine months, helping the women-led quick services startup expand into new home care categories

startup, startup funding, funding

The company recently shifted its headquarters to Bengaluru to tap into the city’s technology talent pool

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick services startup Snabbit announced on Thursday that it has raised $30 million in a Series C funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with participation from all its existing investors, including Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. The latest round, the third in the past nine months, has taken the company’s total capital raised to $55 million.
 
Snabbit to expand into new high-frequency categories
 
With this fresh capital infusion, Snabbit plans to launch more micro-markets and expand into other high-frequency categories such as cooking, childcare, and elderly care, the company said in a statement.
 
Commenting on the back-to-back fundraises, Aayush Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Snabbit, said, “The strong, pre-emptive interest leading to this fundraise, just months after our Series B, and the continued backing from all our investors reflect both our execution and the massive potential of this category. This round makes us incredibly well-capitalised in a category we have been leading from the front.”
 
 
Investors back Snabbit’s growing home services market

Also Read

Signature Global

Signature Global raises ₹875 cr from IFC to fund new housing projects

it industry it sector jobs employee

Indian tech sector records deals worth $1.48 billion in Q3: Report

RBI, CRB, Contingency Risk Buffer, surplus transfer, ECF, fiscal deficit, economic capital framework, Bimal Jalan committee, RBI balance sheet, RBI earnings

RBI proposes to allow banks to fund domestic, overseas acquisitions

startup funding, startups

AI firm Uniphore secures $260 mn from Nvidia, AMD, Snowflake and Databricks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls Colombia's Petro an 'illegal drug dealer', ends US aid

 
Rahul Taneja, partner at Lightspeed and an investor in Snabbit, said, “High-frequency home services is truly the most under-penetrated, unorganised large category in the Indian ecosystem, yet to be meaningfully solved. Snabbit was the first to market and has relentlessly innovated to bring the best quality experience to consumers’ lives. We are excited to double down and deepen our partnership with Snabbit on this journey.”
 
Agarwal said that quick home services is among the fastest-growing consumer categories in India. The company has scaled its workforce to more than 5,000 women. “In less than five months, we have scaled from under 1,000 to over 10,000 jobs a day, powered by a 100 per cent women-led fleet of 5,000 experts who are redefining dignity and inclusion for a workforce long overlooked,” he said.
 
Snabbit shifts base to Bengaluru to boost tech capabilities
 
The company recently shifted its headquarters to Bengaluru to tap into the city’s technology talent pool. Snabbit is currently live in five cities and has expanded its leadership team across product and technology functions as it prepares to serve more markets across India.

More From This Section

consumer price index, e-Commerce

E-commerce giants adopt fiscal discipline to trim losses, stave off rivalspremium

AI startup funding

Mem0 raises $24 million Series A to build memory layer for AI agents

Ankur Shrivastava

Momentum Capital invests in climate, health startups with Rs 60 crore fundpremium

startup funding, startups

Blume Ventures secures $175 million in first close for its fifth fund

artificial intelligence, AI Models

Smallest.ai raises $8 mn seed round led by Sierra Ventures for expansion

Topics : fundings Indian startups startups in India Indian start-ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon