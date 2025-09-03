Yes Bank stock up 3% on CCI nod for this deal; check more details inside

Yes Bank share price today: Shares of private sector lender gained over 3 per cent on Wednesday to hit an intraday high of ₹20.25 on the NSE after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's (SMBC) proposal to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in the lender.
At 12:45 PM, Yes Bank's share price was quoting 3.3 per cent higher at ₹20.2 per share against the previous close of ₹19.55 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,626.7 levels, up 47 points or 0.2 per cent. The market capitalisation of the private lender stood at ₹63,146.86 crore. The stock has jumped 22 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹16.02 touched on March 12, 2025.
What's driving Yes Bank stock today?
The stock price increased after the fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India, on Tuesday approved SMBC's stake purchase in Yes Bank.
“The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of share capital and voting rights of Yes Bank by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC),” the CCI said in a release.
In May this year, Yes Bank disclosed that SMBC planned to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion. The acquisition was through a secondary stake purchase, involving 13.19 per cent from the State Bank of India (SBI) and 6.81 per cent from seven other shareholders, including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. This marks the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector.
After the transaction, SMBC will become the single-largest shareholder of Yes Bank.
SMBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG). SMFG is the second-largest banking group in Japan, with total assets of $2 trillion as of December 2024, and has a strong global presence.
SMBC's acquisition follows the March 2020 reconstruction scheme, when SBI and a consortium of lenders stepped in to rescue Yes Bank.
The approval comes after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval last month for SMBC's proposal to acquire up to 24.99 per cent of Yes Bank's paid-up capital and voting rights.
Additionally, the RBI has also approved the re-appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time chairman of Yes Bank from September 20, 2025, until May 13, 2027. Gandhi is a seasoned central banker with 37 years of service. He served as RBI Deputy Governor between 2014 and 2017.
Yes Bank Q1 results
In the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26), the private sector lender reported a 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in standalone net profit at ₹801 crore compared to ₹502 crore in the year-ago period. The bank reported interest income of ₹7,596 crore in the June quarter, down 1.5 per cent from ₹7,19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Yes Bank reported net interest income (NII) of ₹2,371 crore in Q1FY26, up 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.2 per cent Q-o-Q, aided by a reduction in cost of funds. The bank's Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.6 per cent in Q1FY26, down 10 bps Y-o-Y. Net NPA ratio was reported at 0.3 per cent in Q1FY26, down 20 bps Y-o-Y.