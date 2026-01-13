NewsVoir Dubai [UAE], January 13: Speaking alongside world-renowned content creator MrBeast at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest expo for content creators, in Dubai, education pioneer and philanthropist Sunny Varkey today issued a global challenge to content creators and influencers: use their platforms to amplify the crisis of out of school children - and turn attention into action. There are currently 272 million children out of school, and little progress has been in the last decade. UNICEF predicts the figure could rise to 278 million by the end of the year. Mr Varkey was speaking on a panel alongside MrBeast, His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Chair of the UAE Government Media Office and Jeffery Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, at the 1 Billion Followers Summit. Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is the world's largest gathering of digital creators. It explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations.

Speaking onstage, Sunny Varkey, Founder of GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation, said, "Did you know that globally there are 272 million children not in school today? It is a global education crisis. This is a scar on the world's conscience. And yet, I have never once seen this crisis trend on social media." "Perhaps that is because its impact is gradual rather than dramatic. It doesn't lend itself to a simple powerful photo that shows the suffering of its victims. But it is there - a cancer slowly eating away at the futures of young people around the world. So today, I want to set a challenge. I challenge every content creator here to help make the global education crisis trend and go viral - so we can advance the cause of getting every child into school. This is urgent. Education is the greatest gift we can give."

A cornerstone of the Summit is the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness movement, launched in partnership between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MrBeast, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, and the Varkey Foundation. This ground-breaking initiative aims to inspire kindness worldwide and amplify social impact through education, empowerment, and community development. As part of the movement, 20 creators appeared onstage alongside the panellists, selected to travel to Ghana with MrBeast. There, the creators will help build a village including schools, clean water, and access to life-saving healthcare - transforming the lives of future generations to come. Their journey will be shared with MrBeast's over 1 billion followers to inspire others around the world to take action in their communities and beyond.

Sunny Varkey's call comes as recent research by the Reuters Institute shows that globally, one-third of people use Facebook (36%) and YouTube (30%) for news each week. Around one-fifth (19%) get their news from Instagram and WhatsApp. The findings underscore the influence of social media in shaping public awareness and driving action on the world's most urgent challenges. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)