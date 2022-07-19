1 Finances associates with Network FP as growth partner 2022-23

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): 1 Finance, a reimagined personal finance institution, has associated with Network FP as Growth Partner 2022-23. Mumbai-based 1 Finance aims to alleviate the financial worries and stresses of emerging affluent Indians by providing them with qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised financial advisory services.

The company is collaborating with qualified financial advisors (QFAs) to overcome challenges faced by advisors for lead generation and acquisition, thus empowering them to help consumers attain financial well-being. A first-of-its-kind personal finance advisory ecosystem, 1 Finance participated in Network FP's Financial Advisor Solutions and Technologies (F.A.S.T.) Summit that was held virtually on July 15th and 16th, 2022.

The 1 Finance Partner Operating System was introduced at the summit, which encompasses practical resources to provide clients with qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised financial advisory solutions. QFAs can meet new customers through the system and provide exceptional client experience through best-in-industry tools and resources, backed by 1 Finance research.

Network FP is India's online knowledge platform for financial advisors. They have various programs and events designed to help financial advisors build and grow their practice with a client-first approach. This aligns with the goal of 1 Finance of transforming the current financial advisory landscape. The company is here to serve crores of Indians and help them achieve true financial independence. It is building the ecosystem for clients seeking qualified financial advice and for advisors who can provide services for such clients.

The initiative to collaborate with Network FP arose from 1 Finance's objective to reach out to qualified advisors and invite them to build together a financial advisory ecosystem. 1 Finance is creating advisory committees across India that include hand-picked panels of QFAs who are financial advisory veterans. The objective of these committees is to focus on creating awareness in the financial advisory community of India. They will play a critical role in building products and services with 1 Finance basis the experience they bring in by providing recommendations and valuable key insights. The first of these committees, the 1 Finance Advisory Committee for Qualified Financial Advisors (QFAs) - Mumbai Chapter, was just recently established in June 2022.

"Our partnership with Network FP will provide many like-minded professionals with an opportunity to innovate with us and serve the emerging affluent segment of India," states Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer 1 Finance. "The emerging affluent class will no longer be misguided and mis-sold financial products, thereby transpiring to a world where the importance of a right financial plan and its impact on life is understood. The 1 Finance and Network FP partnership will work together to increase the size of the Indian financial planning industry by empowering advisors and clients simultaneously by leveraging technology at its best.

We are here to reimagine the world of personal finance and solve real issues faced by the Great Indian Middle Class by establishing trust. Our goal is to eliminate the obstacles that both individuals and financial advisors have when it comes to investing and financial planning. We are achieving this by harmonising the interests of stakeholders and our customers. A first of its kind ecosystem, 1 Finance has been developed to address the widening wealth gap that has existed for far too long."

Sadique Neelgund, Founder & Director of Network FP, said, "1 Finance is creating a unique ecosystem in the Indian personal finance space to help consumers and investors access quality financial advice at an affordable cost. Network FP is proud to have 1 Finance as a community growth partner and values its participation in the F.A.S.T. Summit, focusing on Financial Advisor Solutions and Technologies. Investors will be able to benefit from the expertise of both Mutual Fund Distributors and Registered Investment Advisors."

The partnership between 1 Finance and Network FP aims to help financial advisors leverage the Mumbai-based company's predictive quantitative models and tools to recommend and execute appropriate data-driven financial actions, transactions, and monitoring. At the F.A.S.T. Summit 2022, 1 Finance apprised advisors on how to grow their client base effectively with new-age technological solutions.

The two-day multi-faceted event featured an array of themes being covered on wealth management and the adoption of software and technology for financial advisers and distributors in expanding their businesses and providing better customer service. It decoded the latest developments on various financial matters and how a tech stack can be built. The convention was attended by financial advisors and distributors, among others.

1 Finance Private Limited is a reimagined personal finance institution that offers qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory on one's personal finances including but not limited to assets, liabilities, income, expenses, and insurance.

The Mumbai-based company is backed and mentored by marquee investor Marwadi Chandarana Group, established in the year 1995 and marking its prominence in the higher education sector with Marwadi University, in retail financial services by Marwadi Financial Services, and with algorithmic and high-frequency trading with Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL).

(http://www.1finance.co.in) 1 Finance is the first-of-its-kind ecosystem offering financial planning and advisory solutions to the emerging affluent individuals of India.

(https://networkfp.com) Network FP, established in 2011, is a pan-India knowledge platform for personal finance professionals. Over the last 11 years, NFP has grown into a premier organization known for delivering quality and practical educational solutions. Network FP's range of initiatives includes memberships, certifications, events, workshops and training programs. The use of technology in delivering various programs is helping thousands of financial advisors across 100+ cities/town to benefit from the initiatives. Our vision is to empower over ten thousand financial advisors to help over a million families achieve holistic financial-wellbeing.

