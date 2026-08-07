VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7: Businesses today have more creative partners to choose from than ever before. Global agency networks, boutique studios, freelancers, and independent consultants all promise strategic thinking and creative excellence. Yet many brands continue to face the same challenge--finding a partner that combines strategy, execution, speed, and accountability. Large agencies often bring scale and specialist expertise but can introduce multiple layers between clients and the people shaping their brands. Boutique agencies and freelancers offer agility and flexibility but may not always provide the integrated capabilities growing businesses require. Recognising this gap, 7billboards has built a founder-led creative agency designed to combine the strategic depth of larger agencies with the agility and ownership of a boutique studio.

Founded by Baljeet Singh, 7billboards was created with the belief that businesses shouldn't have to compromise between strategic thinking and personalised collaboration. As the agency evolved, Vaishnavi Agrawal joined as Co-founder , strengthening its strategic capabilities through her corporate brand experience. A graduate of the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune , she previously worked as a Brand Manager at Titan Company Limited , contributing to brands including Titan Raga and Zoop by Titan . "The challenge isn't finding an agency anymore--it's finding one that's genuinely invested in your business," says Baljeet Singh , Founder of 7billboards. "Many businesses feel theyhave to choose between strategic depth and personalised attention. We believed there was an opportunity to bring both together."

Unlike conventional agency structures, every engagement at 7billboards remains founder-led . Clients work directly with the leadership team from strategy through execution, enabling faster decisions, clearer communication, and greater accountability. Today, the agency offers integrated services across brand strategy, branding, websites, UI/UX, content production, commercial photography, ad films, social media, influencer marketing, public relations, SEO, and performance marketing . By combining these capabilities under one strategic vision, 7billboards helps businesses build stronger and more consistent brands without coordinating multiple creative partners. The agency has collaborated on projects for brands including Titan, Fastrack, Purplle, Zomato, VIP Industries, and Atomberg , while also working with businesses across India and international markets .

"Modern brands don't just need vendors--they need partners who understand their business and stay involved throughout the journey," says Vaishnavi Agrawal , Co-founder of 7Billboards. "That's the model we've built, and it's why we believe the future of boutique agencies lies in closer collaboration, strategic thinking, and integrated execution." As the creative industry continues to evolve, 7Billboards believes businesses will increasingly choose agencies not by their size, but by their ability to think strategically, execute seamlessly, and build lasting partnerships. About 7billboards 7billboards is a founder-led creative agency based in Noida, India , working with brands across India and global markets. The agency specializes in brand strategy, branding, websites, UI/UX, content production, photography, films, social media, PR, SEO, influencer marketing, and performance marketing.

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