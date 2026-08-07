VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: AdGlobal360 India Private Limited and Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone, have amicably resolved a commercial matter concerning Honortech Universal Pvt. Ltd. The matter has been resolved by Mr. Madhav Sheth in his individual capacity, with both parties expressing satisfaction with the outcome. Mr. Sheth was formerly associated with Honortech Universal and chose to bring the matter to a close in a personal capacity.

Throughout the engagement, the discussions were conducted in a professional, transparent, and respectful manner, with a shared commitment to arriving at a fair, balanced, and mutually acceptable resolution.

Commenting on the development, Janak Rajpurohit, Chief Operating Officer, AdGlobal360 India, said, "At AdGlobal360, we believe in addressing matters with professionalism, transparency, and mutual respect. Our focus throughout this process has been on reaching a constructive resolution, and we appreciate the positive engagement that enabled both sides to conclude the matter amicably. We firmly believe that meaningful dialogue and collaborative problem-solving are the foundation of strong and enduring business relationships."