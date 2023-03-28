Africell Angola races towards 10 million subscribers using Csmart Digital BSS Platform

Johannesburg [South Africa], March 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Within 8 months of launching services in Angola, Africell already has over 7 million subscribers. To achieve such rapid progress, Africell needed a new-age digital solution that would help execute its market timelines and provide reliable services across its expanding Angola footprint.

Africell's vision of bringing new products to market which make a positive difference to customers has been facilitated by (https://covalensedigital.com/csmart) Csmart, a digital BSS platform built to meet the growth requirements of innovative telecoms players like Africell. The solution - which is built on TM Forum's ODA and Open API standards - helps customers monetize any business model, network, service, and experience at scale.

"We are committed to delivering on Africell's vision of affordability, reliability and customer experience," says CEO of Covalense Digital, Sreenivas Peesapati, adding that "Csmart would catapult Africell's leadership in providing seamless connectivity and customer experience across Africa."

"Africell's growth in Angola has outperformed expectations, indicating huge pent-up demand in Angola for quality and affordable telecommunications services. Csmart has been a key part of the story so far, giving us a solid technical footing on which to build our customer base in Luanda and Benguela," says Faissal Abdallah, Africell Angola's CTO.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)