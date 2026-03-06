PNN New Delhi [India], March 5: After a sold-out and widely acclaimed premiere last October in Mumbai on Shirdi Sai Baba's MahaSamadhi Day, Sai - The Musical is all set to return to the city following strong public demand and an outpouring of love from audiences across age groups and faiths. Presented by AGP World, a leading name in global deck theatre and production, the much-loved musical will be staged on 20th and 21st March 2026 at the St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra. The production serves as a charitable gala, with proceeds supporting free, quality education for underprivileged students at Shirdi Sai Baba Schools in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This season marks a formal collaboration with the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Society (Saidham.in), a registered trust established in 1988 dedicated to holistic social development, including healthcare and women's empowerment.

Inspired by the sacred 'Sai Satcharitra', Sai - The Musical brings to life the timeless teachings of Shraddha (faith) and Saburi (patience) through a contemporary narrative that bridges the present with flashbacks from a century ago. Featuring 15 original songs performed live on stage, a large ensemble cast, and visually rich stagecraft, the production unfolds as much more than a play... it is a meditative, soul-stirring journey. Last year's show witnessed a packed house with both devoted followers of Sai Baba and theatre lovers praising the production for its sincerity, scale and spiritual resonance. The premiere evening was also graced by several distinguished guests, including legendary actress Helen, who was moved by the production. Praising the musical, Helen had said that it brought back memories of her own visits to Sai Baba's temples and described the experience as "spectacular, warm and heart-touching," applauding the performances, the music, and the sheer devotion with which the story was brought alive on stage. Her words echoed the sentiment of many in the audience, who left visibly moved.

A significant portion of the ticket sales will be directed toward Sai Dham's wide-ranging welfare initiatives. Since its founding, Sai Dham has been active in education and skill development, providing free schooling and vocational training; healthcare, delivering critical medical services, including cervical cancer vaccinations for girls; and sustainability, driving livelihood generation and environmental initiatives across India. Veteran actor Pankaj Berry reprises his acclaimed portrayal of Sai Baba, a performance that has been lauded for its restraint, warmth and spiritual depth. Under the sensitive direction of Atul Satya Koushik, the musical approaches its subject with reverence, focusing not on spectacle alone but on emotional truth and unparalleled devotion.

The creative team includes movement director Bhavna Pani, music composer Anik Sharma, choreographer Devendra Singh, and an international technical team led by Michael Inglis, ensuring a world-class theatrical experience. The ensemble cast also features Akshay Datta, Bhumika Mane, Puneet Mishra and Saberi Bhattacharya. Producer Ashvin Gidwani - Founder of AGP World, known for high-decibel experiences in theatre, music, and talent management, shares his joy at bringing the production back to Mumbai, "The response to Sai - The Musical last October was overwhelming and very humbling. We had countless messages from people who couldn't get tickets, urging us to bring it back. This return is entirely driven by public demand. On a personal level, Sai Baba has always been a source of strength and faith for me, so to be able to revive this production again, and to do so while supporting Sai Dham's incredible work, feels especially meaningful. It truly feels like Baba's blessings are guiding this journey."

Following the upcoming shows in March, AGP World's Sai - The Musical will return once more to Mumbai with a performance scheduled on 19th April 2026 at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli. Tickets available on BookMyShow: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/sai-the-musical/ET00475803 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)