AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up Agrify Organics gets funded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Agrify Organic Solutions Private Limited (Agrify Organics) has raised a Seed Stage round from AIC NMIMS Incubation Centre's 25x7 Investor Network. Agrify Organics is an Agri-tech start-up which is making it possible for consumers in the city to get access to high quality organic products from farms across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh at affordable prices. Agrify Organics is a portfolio startup of AIC NMIMS Incubation Centre since September 2019.
The investment will enable Agrify Organics to improve its farm infrastructure as well as enter into the health foods segment thereby increasing its product offerings.
Darpan Bendre, Founder of Agrify Organics, said, "We feel that health is the most important asset a person has and Agrify is trying to make it easier to lead a healthy lifestyle by delivering certified organic products from select farms thereby empowering farmers. We are also introducing salad boxes, fresh juices and a wide range of grocery products to make sure Agrify is the one stop solution for anyone looking to lead a healthy lifestyle."
