VMPL Khair, Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18: In a heartfelt gesture of support for India's farming community, Alakh Pandey, Teacher and Founder of PhysicsWallah (PW) and recipient of the UP Gaurav Samman 2025, met farmers facing financial hardship and livelihood challenges, extending personal support to families navigating a difficult phase. During his visit to the village, Alakh Pandey, fondly known as 'Alakh Sir', spent time with farmers in their fields and homes, listening to their lived realities and everyday concerns. As part of his outreach, he contributed ₹22 lakh towards supporting families dealing with rising costs and income pressures, offering timely relief and reassurance.

The interaction went beyond financial support, with farmers sharing their concerns around managing farm operations and household responsibilities. Alakh Sir engaged in conversation with the community, acknowledging the perseverance required to sustain agricultural livelihoods and the contribution farmers make to the country. In a moment that resonated deeply with those present, Alakh Sir made a simple, heartfelt request- "Aap sab bachchon ko aashirwad zaroor dena, exams aa rahe hain" (Please bless our children, their exams are approaching), drawing warm smiles and applause from the gathering. The exchange reflected a shared sense of hope between two communities working towards the future of the next generation.

As a mark of gratitude and respect, one of the farmers tied a traditional headdress around Alakh Pandey's head, offering blessings for his gesture of support and presence. The moment symbolised the bond of trust and appreciation formed during the visit. Speaking on the occasion, Alakh Pandey, Teacher and Founder of PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "Our farmers work tirelessly to feed the entire nation while carrying immense uncertainty on their shoulders. Rising costs and unpredictable conditions make their everyday lives increasingly difficult. What I have been able to do today is very small, but sitting with them, listening to their stories, and understanding their struggles reminds us of how urgent it is for all of us to uplift them with sustained and meaningful support. We must stand with compassion alongside the community that sustains us all."

This initiative is part of Alakh Pandey's continued efforts to use his UP Gaurav Samman recognition as a platform to support grassroots causes. In recent months, he has also extended assistance to children undergoing cancer treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) and supported elderly care initiatives at Aangan Elderly Home in Noida. The visit reflects a broader approach to social responsibility, extending engagement beyond education to connect with communities that play an important role in the country's social and economic fabric.