AllSpace Ventures launches Free Lifetime Ownership of Super Luxury Properties in Goa, Alibaug, Lonavala & several other locales in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/Digpu): AllSpace Ventures on Thursday announced the launch of India's first FREE Ownership of Fully Furnished Luxury Villas and Apartments in exotic locales of Goa, Alibaug, Lonavala and several other locales in the country.

Just buying a mere 35 Nights' Guaranteed 'stays' across any of these properties, buyers get ownership of these luxurious spaces for the same value! Price of 35 nights' stays begin from as less as just Rs 3.5 lakhs onwards, all-inclusive!

"The key aspect of micro-ownership of these luxurious properties is that it provides the buyer with far higher leverage without taking debt," said Vijay Naraayanan, Co-Founder & Chief executive officer, AllSpace Ventures.

Buyers benefit from the huge opportunity of being able to own properties worth crores, for just a few lacs, with all benefits of ownership - self-use, rental income and appreciation.

With this model, the company is all set to disrupt the legacy of the real estate sector with its state-of-the-art model designed to democratise the global investment space and bring a 'sustainable change' to the beleaguered real estate industry. The company aims to achieve a transaction of over INR 100 crore by next fiscal with a whopping 75 per cent year-on-year growth for the next three years.

AllSpace Ventures offers a simplified and cutting-edge platform to purchase, manage, or sell a percentage of a property asset, eliminating the roadblocks in the processes involved in owning, managing, and selling real estate properties.

"In this platform, investors can simply register, select a pre-vetted property, invest a fraction of the property's value, and then start earning rental income equal to their investments. We take away the barriers in real estate investing by allowing everyone across the globe to have digital onboarding process and self-service features to browse and review properties, as well as monitor investments with ease," said Vijay Naraayanan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AllSpace Ventures.

"We provide the option to generate rent from your property and use the property at any time you desire. You could buy properties with very small amounts across the country and the globe - offering far superior income and appreciation opportunities - right from the comfort of your home," he further said.

The FREE Lifetime Ownership offer stems from the fact that owners recover their cost of ownership of the property in a mere 5 years, as compared to more than 20 years from city-based real estate.

The company, headquartered in Mumbai, has created a model that will revolutionise the way real estate investment works, create a viable and secure means to facilitate property transactions. It will allow local as well as foreign investors to participate with a ticket size between Rs 9 lakhs and Rs 50 crores having a choice of investing in multiple properties across cities and tier II and III destinations including Goa, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Alibaug, Lonavala and Igatpuri.

Established in 2013, AllSpace Ventures has an assorted selection of hand-picked 23 boutique properties in Goa, Alibaug and Lonavala offering an array of fully-furnished plush apartments - Studio,

1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK - as well as ultra-luxurious 4BHK and 5BHK villas that feature bespoke spectacular amenities. The company has carried out extensive research and innovative test marketing for as many as 18 months revealed that the fractional ownership of properties is gaining tremendous momentum in India. "Employ the powerful mechanism of owning multiple properties and creating wealth through real estate without taking debt - leveraged by ultra-high-net-worth individuals, marquee investors and wealthy family houses," he maintained.

Besides the metros as well as the tier-II and tier-III cities, the company strongly believe that the percentage ownership model would bring higher tractions and yields in the tourism and religious destinations due to shortage of supply chain.

On the expansion plan, AllSpace Ventures is contemplating to spread its footprints internationally, having fractional ownership leisure space in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, and South-East Asian countries by 2022.

"We are aiming to achieve a transaction of over INR 100 crore this fiscal year and we expect a robust growth of, at least, 75 per cent year-on-year for the next three years," Naraayanan said.

The company will be setting up offices in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi in the next couple of months.

To details about the limited-period offer, visit: https://allspace.ventures/free-property-ownership

