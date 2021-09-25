Ambassador, Dr Deborah Birx urges on re-envision pandemic preparedness while addressing C3 Summit

New York [United States], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 2021 C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit kicked off with the address by Ambassador, Dr Deborah L Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force (retired) and 2021 "C3 Humanitarian Award" Recipient.

While addressing the summit Dr Birx gave insights on Pandemic and the way forward. She also emphasized the need to re-envision pandemic preparedness. She talked at length about varied topics touching vulnerability, limitations, structural barriers, educating about medication, volunteer testing, etc. She also stressed on the investments made in combating HIV, TB and Malaria equipped countries with the tools to confront SARS-CoV2 - vertical investment matter.

The 2021 summit will be seeing people and technology from the US-Arab world with the advancements in business, science, healthcare, big data, cancer, community trends, telemedicine, etc.

SRAM & MRAM Group took this opportunity to showcase their advanced products portfolio through Walletz4u featuring their high-end medical protection supply.

Walletz4u is the brand, owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, a manufacturer of world-class medical and health products for consumers across the globe and is approved by FAC, FDA, CE, etc.

Dr Deborah L Birx, MD is a world-renowned physician-scientist and expert on HIV/AIDS and infectious diseases. As a diplomat, she served as a special representative for global health diplomacy. Most recently, Dr Birx served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force from March 2020 to January 2021. Her four-decade-long career has focused on HIV/AIDS, TB/HIV, immunology, vaccine research, global pandemics and global health.

Speaking on the development, Iram Kirmani, CEO of IKG Global Consultants, LLC said, "C3 Summit is a game-changer, it not only tackles the current state of the global healthcare sector and explores trends and issues impacting healthcare providers, governments, payers, patients, and other stakeholders but also helps in aiding the solutions for them as they seek to redefine the healthcare ecosystem."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman at SRAM & MRAM Group commented, "World is getting ready for positive stride, and mankind has stood the current battle keeping us safe and secure by use of modern-day science and high-tech products in fighting COVID. Our endeavour is to keep the children, the next generation safe by protecting them by bringing high-end technology for people at large."

Pradeep Kapur, Former Ambassador of India and currently Professor at the University of Maryland were among the eminent people present at the summit.

The Summit also saw eminent personalities like Dr Maliha Hashmi, Executive Director, Health and Wellness, NEOM, KSA; Dr Ann Aerts, Head, Novartis Foundation, Switzerland; Mick Merritt, COO, Penn Medicine, USA; Dr Maan Fares, Chairman Global Patient Services, Cleveland Clinic, USA; Dr Nureldin Satti, Ambassador to the US, Sudanese Embassy, Sudan; Honorable Lawrence Silverman, US Ambassador (ret), Kuwait; Dr Djaoued Bedjaoui, UAE Embassy, UAE/Washington, DC, etc.

Quoting on the participation Abhishek Tandon, Director DM Link India said, "Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; a brand that is catering to multiple markets and verticals like Healthcare & Medical, Fishing industry, F & B Industry, etc. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy and comfortable."

"C3 Summit is a platform that has brought various business entities together. It also gives us an opportunity to represent SRAM & MRAM Group in the global market. The groups have partnered for further penetration and exploration of Walletz4u. We as the strategic partner will be advocating for marketing and distributing of PPE and Walletz4u in the USA during the course," quoted Daljit Singh Khalsa, Founder and Director, DM Link General Trading.

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals, and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems, and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit: (https://srammram.com).

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website: (https://walletz4u.com).

Held in New York City and Riyadh each year, the C3 Summits are the fastest-growing and most important interdisciplinary global conferences for senior healthcare and business professionals in the US-Arab world. C3 focuses on the most important aspects of relations between the US and Arab World: Community, Collaboration, and Commerce, as it seeks to bridge divides through a better understanding between the regions. The C3 Summit collaborates with the U.S. State Department, The United Nations, the US Chamber of Commerce, and dozens of government and business leaders.

The theme of the 2021 C3 US-Arab Business Summit is The Impact Of Innovation, Investment and Global Cooperation on Healthcare and Business.

For more information, kindly visit:(http://c3summitnyc2021.com).

