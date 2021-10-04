Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre sets new benchmark on OTT viewership, becomes the most viewed film

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): The film Chehre released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has become the most-viewed film on the platform in India.
The film attained the maximum viewership setting the new benchmark with the IMDB rating of 7, which is being streamed in 210 countries across the globe.
It got not only critical acclaim but also received positive feedback from the audience. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi fans have been pouring so much love on their respective social media accounts. They both, along with the rest of the star-cast, are flooded with fan tweets and messages.
Elated Emraan says, "When I signed Chehre, somewhere down my heart, I knew the film would do well because of its unusual plot, and that's what happened. I am truly overwhelmed with the kind of response it's getting, especially on OTT. The numbers are massive, and I feel Chehre deserves all of it."
The film is about a mock courtroom trial against Emraan Hashmi by Amitabh Bachchan and his fellow colleagues, who are ex-lawyers on one snow-stormy day. Rumy Jaffery helms it; the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the film stars Krystle D'souza, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Rhea Chakraborty and Siddhant Kapoor in the pivotal roles.
