An emissary of mental health: Basilmind is targeting a pan Indian expansion

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/SRV): One of the unique and fastest-growing counselling and child development centres of the nation, Basilmind is targeting a complete domestic expansion, moving ahead of its popular online counselling services.

Basilmind is a holistic mental health provider for adults and children. The experts will take proper care of adults facing stress, depression, anxiety, sleeping issues, etc and children with special needs, behavioural issues, autism, speech difficulty, learning difficulty, ADHD, etc. This expert team of psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists aims to establish their presence in all major cities of the nation.

Basilmind has been impressing the entire industry with its unique ways of assisting clients with counselling and therapy sessions ever since its inception in 2020. They have exhibited a highly productive and socially contributing behaviour through their operations so far, and this expansion plan will unarguably be a pathbreaker for the whole industry.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Basilmind has done a spectacular job in serving the community by extending their helping hands through their physical and online presence. Their growth into a reliable holistic mental health provider that too in a very short span of time is remarkable. The growth is powered by the veterans of the field, consisting of proficient psychologists and mental health experts.

The ongoing pandemic has been quite a life-altering roller-coaster ride for the entire population, and this phase has largely triggered questions regarding mental health. From a irrelevant topic that was limited to the interest of some, the issue escalated almost at the same pace as the pandemic.

With World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the theme for World Mental Health Day 2020, 'Invest in Mental Health' and the relevant and irrelevant outbursts on social media regarding mental health concerns, the issue started getting the attention it deserved.

The warning of WHO and the determination to fill the giant void which separated the ones from gaining access to mental health services led to the establishment of Basilmind. The brain behind the venture, Subram Sannapareddy, is a skilled psychiatrist and visionary who wanted to create a change by making mental health services easily affordable, accessible, and very much reliable.

After practising as a psychiatrist in Apollo Hospitals for four years, his unshakable determination and commitment to society led to the birth of Basilmind. His idea is of providing his clients holistic mental health serives under one roof. It includes mindfulness, nutrition, relaxation techniques, meditation, yoga, etc., manifesting its tagline, 'Wellness beyond medicine'.

Nearly completing 2 successful years of its two branches and nationwide operations, Basilmind is aiming to expand into six more major cities of the country.

Apart from the adult counselling and child development therapies, Basilmind provides more services like institutional wellness services for schools, colleges, and even corporates in a tailored manner.

The pandemic has left a huge negative impact on the lives of a lot of students and corporate employees, whose mental health has shockingly deteriorated over time. Basilmind proved its real capability during these difficult times.

Being the first mental health consultant to provide institutional wellness services, Basilmind has impacted more than 50,000 children and counting. Some of the renowned educational institutes like Army Public School, Springdale, Rainbow, and Tiny Tots are a part of the huge institutional client base shared by Basilmind.

Basilmind has also been a huge contributor to the productivity of individual employees by rejuvenating their mental health as a part of the corporate training programs. The Employee Assistance Programme is a successful and promising campaign run by Basilmind to reach out to the individual employees of the corporates, to revitalize their well-being, and boost their contributions to their organization.

The corporate client base of Basilmind consists of some of the leading MNCs like Vdart, Sricity, Asian Paints, CRM, etc., and has been helpful for more than 20,000 employees.

Basilmind is one of the most dedicated and committed consultancies that is creating a wave of change in the mental health domain. Their highly personalized individual and child therapy sessions are a great cure to mental ailments.

The venture has been recognized by Startup India Initiative and has also been certified by MSME and ISO. In a country like India, which is far behind many other nations in battling the ailments of mental health, counselling and child development services provided by ventures like Basilmind have made a huge difference already. The expansion plan on cards for the firm will benefit the community as a whole in the upcoming years.

To know more visit: (https://www.basilmind.com/?utm_source=SRV%20PR%20 & utm_medium=Press%20Release%20ANI%20 & utm_campaign=Basilmind)

Social Media Handles:

(http://www.basilmind.com/facebook) | (http://www.basilmind.com/instagram)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)