An innovative association for an unconventional story

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/Mediawire): GM is a leading switches and home electrical company that has delivered path-breaking products and innovative solutions in the form of Switches and accessories, LEDs, Fans, Home Automation, and much more.

They have always set new benchmarks with their products and made their way into millions of homes around the globe. GM Modular in association with Sajid Nadiadwala are proud to announce the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty along with the co-star Tara Sutaria in his upcoming film, Tadap, set to hit the theatres on December 3, 2021.

Suniel Shetty, the brand ambassador of GM Modular added, "I am associated with GM Modular since a long time and I am really excited for this association. This is a testament to our long-standing partnership and commitment".

Further adds Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD of GM Modular "We at GM, believe in innovation and we know it works wonders. Similarly, the film with its unconventional story will definitely amaze the audience."

GM Modular has an exciting contest in store for all the movie buffs. All you have to do is to take the GM #SwitchToABetterMove challenge on their instagram handle (@gmmodular) and stand a chance to win free tickets for the movie every day and be among the first to watch it in your nearest theatre. Five lucky winners will also get a chance to hang out with Ahan Shetty!

Click the link to participate in the contest

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvqwtMWuSaM)

