Apollo Hospitals Foundation's Total Health Initiative launches Covid Care Centers in rural and tribal areas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Covid-19 pandemic has been stressful for people and communities across the nation.

The fear and anxiety with a lack of knowledge have led to social stigma which interferes with social coherence contributing to situations which favour the spread of the disease and hamper the response efforts. The solution to this has been awareness drives in each village of the country breaking this bubble of stigma around Covid-19.

Founded under the visionary, Dr Pratap C Reddy, the mission of the Apollo Hospitals Foundation is to create meaningful interactions with people of the society and help enhance their quality of life in every way possible. Taking her grandfather's legacy forward, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR of Apollo Foundation and next-gen entrepreneur believes in creating socialistic sustainable businesses that create meaningful impact and give back to society as a whole.

The Total Health Program has initiated the opening of isolation centres along with releasing a medical manual on creating Isolation centres to curb the second wave in rural & tribal areas. These COVID-19 Isolation Care Centers are located in the Aragonda village area in the Thavanampalle Mandal, Andra Pradesh and in Amrabad Mandal, Telangana within the Nallamala forest which houses primitive tribes called The Chenchus.

The initiative gives corporates & individuals the opportunity & medical guidance to support their villages & forests in the right way if they wish to do so.

Speaking on the successful activation of the centers, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR of Apollo Foundation shares, "Our aim at Apollo Foundation is to bridge the disparity in healthcare arising from the variance in availability and access between different regions of the country. With our 'Total Health Programme' we bring forth Total well-being of an individual, inclusive of medical, physical, mental, ecological, and spiritual health. We are grateful to all our supporting partners in the successful turnaround to help combat Covid and safely nurture people back to good health."

Founded by Dr Prathap C Reddy, in the year 2013, the Total Health Programme is India's first integrated rural healthcare service delivery network, initiated by the foundation.

Isolation Center - Highlights:

The isolation care center is exclusively for people who cannot have a home isolation facility and live with their families.

Free Services include - Medical care services, Medicines, Food, Accommodation, Oxygen support to needy patients, post-Covid recovery - yoga and further emergency referral systems to nearby hospitals.

Support and Cooperation from officials - Police, District Collector, MLA, DMHO, Gram panchayat officials.

To help with the withdrawal symptoms, the nurses and volunteers play various games and read stories to promote distraction from their need to consume alcohol.

The Isolation centers break the chain of affecting family members directly.

From its inception in less than 30 days, it has saved over 15,000 to 21000 community members from exposure to Covid-19.

For a copy of the manual, please mail at dr.subbanna@apollototalhealth.org

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)