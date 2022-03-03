AQFiT becomes the First Indian Smart Wearable Brand to exhibit at the renowned Mobile World Congress-2022, Barcelona, Spain

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/Digpu): AQFiT, an Indian Tech Startup which is growing at an exponential rate in the smart wearable industry, has become the first Indian smart wearable brand to exhibit at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain-2022.
The Mobile World Congress, colloquially referred to as MWC Barcelona, is one of the world's largest annual trade exhibitions organized by the GSMA. It is devoted to the world's most prestigious brands showcasing the latest technologies and advances in the communications industry.
For an Indian brand that launched only four years ago in 2018, this is an incredible feat. Leveraging this precious opportunity, AQFiT showcased all of its latest range of smart wearables to guests from all around the world at this Mobile World Congress.
On the proud moment, Sanjeevv Singh, Co-Founder, and CEO of AQFiT said, "Through our smart wearable products having a perfect balance between Performance and Affordability to cater for tech and fitness enthusiasts across the globe. We aim to establish ourselves as a leading smart wearable technology brand with Our Customer First approach and Quality Offerings. We continue to build outstanding quality and technology-driven products for our customers across India and beyond."
Currently, the AQFiT operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida that produces cutting-edge smart wearable products. AQFiT smart wearable products are available through all the major eCommerce platforms and offline retail in India. The success of the company is certainly, an awe-inspiring addition to making India a global player in smart wearable technology.
This story is provided by Digpu.
