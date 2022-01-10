Arch Pharmalabs ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., India, announced the signing of a Technology Access & Services Agreement with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA, on an exclusive basis.

The Agreement allows Arch to collaborate with Orochem for using Orochem's proprietary Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) platform for Pharmaceutical and other applications.

Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) technology is a highly engineered process for implementing chromatographic separation. It is used to separate one chemical compound or one class of chemical compounds from one or more other chemical compounds to provide significant quantities of the purified or enriched material, more cost effectively than obtained using simple (batch) chromatography. SMB Technology provides for the "highest purities" of industrial or "metric ton" scale purification for API's, nutritional supplements, fatty acids, and specialty sugars.

Ajit Kamath, Chairman & Managing Director, Arch Pharmalabs Ltd. commented, "We are extremely excited with the technology collaboration we have signed with Orochem Technologies Inc. for use of their proprietary SMB process, under license to us for various applications. Orochem Technologies Inc. is based in Naperville, Illinois, USA, and has been a pioneer in large scale chromatographic purification of small and large molecules for the pharma and nutraceutical industry. The partnership with Orochem provides Arch Pharmalabs vast opportunities for separation and purification of various small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients from its three USFDA approved facilities in India. It also allows Arch Pharmalabs to collaborate with other pharmaceutical companies to conduct contract manufacturing of APIs at its Vitalife facility in Gurgaon. We look forward to this association with Orochem and expand the applications of their proprietary platform and offer unique solutions to the pharma industry worldwide."

Dr Asha Oroskar, CEO of Orochem Technologies Inc. commented, "We are very pleased with this new partnership with Arch Pharmalabs. Over the past 25 years Orochem Technologies Inc. has been successful in commercializing the SMB Chromatography Technology around the world. Applications include: Omega-3, Phospholipids, Sugars, Active Pharma Ingredients, Proteins etc. from Kilo to ton scale. Orochem Technologies has over 20 US Patents covering SMB applications in various fields. Orochem's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Anil Oroskar is world renowned expert in SMB Technology with over 100 US patents. This partnership with Arch Pharmalabs establishes an expert skill center for SMB Technology Development at Arch Pharmalabs' Vitalife Facility in Gurgaon, India. The commercialization of the SMB Technology allows Worldwide Pharma and Nutraceutical Industry an avenue to shorten product development cycle time for new and generic active ingredients."

Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., is a Mumbai Headquartered company based in India. Arch has multiple USFDA approved facilities with multiple chemistry capabilities from kilogram to multi-ton scale. Arch has been at the forefront of attracting and practicing path-breaking technologies, in the field of manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates.

Arch has been manufacturing, commercially, various import substitute and complex intermediates covering, but not limited to, blockbuster drugs like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Ursodexycholic Acid etc. Recently it has also diversified into Lithium compounds.

Orochem Technologies Inc., is a privately owned company registered in Naperville, Illinois, USA, since 1996. Its subsidiary Orochem India is based in Mumbai, India. Orochem specializes in chromatography products and services covering lab products to commercial scale SMB products.

