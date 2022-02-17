At Home introduces Arias, a premium home decor collection by Lara Dutta

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): @Home, a retail division of Nilkamal Ltd. and leading Bollywood actress Lara Dutta have come together to bring alive an exclusive range of home decor collection -- Arias.
Curated by Lara Dutta, Arias is a premium home decor brand with multiple offerings across dining, bedding, living and bath category.
Arias collection includes elegant glassware in beautiful designs that would bring cheer to any dining occasion, amazing dinnerware collection which will brighten up any dining spread, beautifully crafted cutlery for making your dining experience a memorable one, bedsheets with coordinated pillow covers and charcoal-infused memory foam pillows. Arias also has a plush line of cozy comforters, bathrobes and towels.
Murtaza Manglorwala - Senior General Manager - Buying & Merchandising for @home adds, "@home is the ideal destination for consumers looking for creative home makeover ideas. Arias, designed by Lara Dutta fits perfectly with @home's brand philosophy and gives consumers a wide variety of choices across multiple categories. We are confident that our consumers would appreciate the design language of Arias and get inspired to accessorize their home."
Speaking on her association with @home, Lara Dutta says, "Arias is a collection across fashion and lifestyle which embodies a modern Indian way of living. I am happy to partner with @home who understood this design language and together we were able to come up with the collection which depicts the language of both Arias and @home seamlessly. The collection is sophisticated, elegant and embraces femininity in fashion. Arias is an everlasting romance between my passion to create ageless fashion statement and perfection."
@Home is a perfect one-stop solution for home makeover with finest quality furniture, soft furnishing, mattress & home accessories that helps make life beautiful. The designs at @home are contemporary yet practical, reflecting Indian tastes & requirements. @home has 33 large format retail stores and is present across 26 cities with an average size of 16000 sq. ft. across India
All the Arias products are available at @home stores, on (www.at-home.co.in) as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.
Watch video - (www.youtube.com/watch?v=4up4OIHf3pg).
