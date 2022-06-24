Avani Institute of Design organizes innovative first-semester foundation studio exhibition 'Museum in the Making'

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/PNN): Avani Institute of Design (https://avani.edu.in) organized an innovative week-long mid-semester exhibition titled 'The Museum in the Making' to exhibit all the works completed by the foundation studio for the first two modules of the first-year students in the academic year 2021-22.

The Museum in the Making is a celebration of several notions of making, which is an act of making the museum in the first place, brought together by students of the 2021 Batch of Avani Institute of Design.

Envisioned in three modules: Discovery, Inquiry & Engagement, the concluding project of the Foundation Studio, "A Museum of Ideas", shall reflect the contextual, material, and built learnings over the course of two semesters and first two modules with extended exposure to the notion of "making".

The studio weaves multidisciplinary learnings under a single fabric and allows individuals to re-think, re-look, and re-Learn about the immediate and beyond by integrating several subject domains such as Design, Visual Arts, Design Theory, and so on.

The exhibition explores the concepts of crafting, making, materials, and collectives as they intersect across studio domains. This will culminate in the hands-on construction of a 'Living Pavilion' on Avani Institute of Design's lush green campus in the foothills of the Western Ghats.

Professor Neelkanth Chhaya, the advisor of Avani Institute of Design, inaugurated the 'Museum in Making' as a juror. The exhibition was visited by parents, architects, art enthusiasts, students from neighbouring schools, and eminent personalities from Calicut and Thamarassery.

"At the moment, Avani Institute of Design offers a five-year Bachelor of Architecture degree. According to a spokesperson, "Avani intends to become an internationally recognised centre for Excellence in Design, providing a platform to explore new horizons in education, collaborative research, and creative thinking."

