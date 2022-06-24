Avani Institute of Design organizes innovative first-semester foundation studio exhibition 'Museum in the Making'

You would like to read
- 94th Academy Awards: DNEG's Work Recognized with Nomination of Dune and No Time to Die in 'Best Visual Effects' Category
- The Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities announces Undergraduate Research Conferences
- Introducing Artistic New Homeware by Freedom Tree Design Studio
- Denmark's solid hardwood flooring brand, JUNCKERS opens its India office and design studio in New Delhi
- DhiWise, the Next-Gen Visual Programming Platform raises USD 2.5M in Seed Round to fast track application development by 10x
New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/PNN): Avani Institute of Design (https://avani.edu.in) organized an innovative week-long mid-semester exhibition titled 'The Museum in the Making' to exhibit all the works completed by the foundation studio for the first two modules of the first-year students in the academic year 2021-22.
The Museum in the Making is a celebration of several notions of making, which is an act of making the museum in the first place, brought together by students of the 2021 Batch of Avani Institute of Design.
Envisioned in three modules: Discovery, Inquiry & Engagement, the concluding project of the Foundation Studio, "A Museum of Ideas", shall reflect the contextual, material, and built learnings over the course of two semesters and first two modules with extended exposure to the notion of "making".
The studio weaves multidisciplinary learnings under a single fabric and allows individuals to re-think, re-look, and re-Learn about the immediate and beyond by integrating several subject domains such as Design, Visual Arts, Design Theory, and so on.
The exhibition explores the concepts of crafting, making, materials, and collectives as they intersect across studio domains. This will culminate in the hands-on construction of a 'Living Pavilion' on Avani Institute of Design's lush green campus in the foothills of the Western Ghats.
Professor Neelkanth Chhaya, the advisor of Avani Institute of Design, inaugurated the 'Museum in Making' as a juror. The exhibition was visited by parents, architects, art enthusiasts, students from neighbouring schools, and eminent personalities from Calicut and Thamarassery.
"At the moment, Avani Institute of Design offers a five-year Bachelor of Architecture degree. According to a spokesperson, "Avani intends to become an internationally recognised centre for Excellence in Design, providing a platform to explore new horizons in education, collaborative research, and creative thinking."
For more information, visit (https://avani.edu.in)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor