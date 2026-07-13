VMPL New Delhi [India], July 13: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. {formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd.} ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has launched Axis Max Life Smart Retirement Income with Sustained Earnings Plan [Smart RISE] (UIN: 104N160V01), a retirement product that combines guaranteed annuity component with a benchmark-linked component tied to the NIFTY 50 Index, allowing customers to secure stable retirement income while leveraging growth potential. The plan allows policyholder to customize their retirement timeline by selecting a deferment period, during which no annuity is payable. Upon the completion of this deferment phase, the annuitant begins receiving regular payouts. The payouts comprise of the following components:

- Guaranteed Annuity: A fixed, dependable income stream that remains constant throughout the entire policy term, ensuring foundational financial certainty. - Variable Annuity: An Index-linked income stream tied directly to the performance of the NIFTY 50 Index, offering policyholders a reliable mechanism to gain from the market upside. Vaibhav Kumar, Head - Products, Ecommerce and Enterprise COE said, "The introduction of a Variable Annuity product marks a major milestone for Axis Max Life as we continue to expand our comprehensive retirement portfolio. By launching an index-linked variable annuity option, we are positioned to address emerging customer needs and enhance our presence in the retirement space. This offering also addresses a modern retiree's evolving expectations for strong financial protection, flexibility, and a reliable pension, reinforcing our commitment to securing their long-term financial freedom."

Smart RISE also embeds a critical legacy-planning benefit. In the event of the annuitant's demise, the option provides a Return of Purchase Price to the designated nominees (subject to policy terms and conditions), ensuring long-term generational financial protection. About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104 Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)