Beetle Bikes bring a smile to children at Angel Home NGO

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Beetle Bikes, India's leading D2C kids bikes brand for premium international quality cycles, today partnered with Angel Home NGO to enable the children with brand new international quality bicycles.

Nine brand new cycles were delivered in fully assembled and ready to use condition to the Angel Home NGO, which houses twenty-one children in their Chhatarpur home in South Delhi. These include Beetle Bubblegum, Beetle Panache, Beetle Storm, and Beetle Black bikes.

Along with the bikes, Beetle Bikes also provided the NGO with basic tools and an air pump to take care of the bikes. Since the NGO houses children across all age groups, Beetle Bikes shared cycles across multiple sizes so that the children can enjoy cycling together.

Yogesh Chauhan, Co-founder at Beetle Bikes, said, "Every child has the right to the joy of cycling. By sharing Beetle Bikes with Angel Home, we are just trying to ensure that the children here get to enjoy cycling as much as any other child their age. It is a delight to see the kids' smiles and their excitement to unpack a new cycle and start playing with it."

Robert Ignatius, Founder of Angel Home, said, "Our children are delighted to have Beetle Bikes to play with. We could not stop the kids from starting to cycle the moment the bikes landed at our home! We are thankful to Beetle Bikes for sharing these cycles with our children."

Himanshu Sharma, Co-founder at Beetle Bikes, said, "This is a part of our commitment to give back to the society. We think Angel Home is doing a tremendous job at their NGO, and we just wanted to contribute to their effort."

Movetime Technologies (Beetle Bikes) (www.beetlebikes.in) is India's leading D2C kids bikes company for premium international quality cycles. The company launched Beetle Bikes in mid-2020 and has to its credit several best-selling kids cycle models that define looks, safety, styling and build quality. The portfolio of bikes now covers kids from age 3, all the way up to age 14 yrs. The remarkable part about their bikes are the striking designs across the entire portfolio. Beetle Bikes are also lighter in weight than most other kids cycle brands, thereby making it much more fun to ride for children. The founders of Beetle Bikes, Yogesh & Himanshu, believe that their own 50,000 km plus cycling experience over the past several years, helps them in curating designs as well as technology that is best suited for children's bikes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)