VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: The Bharat 2.0 Conclave, co-hosted by The Enterprise World and Business Viewpoint Magazine, brought together leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals from diverse sectors to discuss leadership, innovation, and the increasing role of technology in India's growth story.

The event opened with a ceremonial lamp lighting by keynote speakers Amrita Asrani, Rashika Kaul, Taruna Gupta, and Vikram Oza, along with Dhruv Apte, followed by an energetic performance reflecting India's journey from independence to the vision of a future-ready Bharat.

Keynote sessions addressed a range of themes shaping India's development.

Vikram Oza, Director-Finance at Jindal Worldwide Limited, shared perspectives on long-term value creation in business leadership. Rashika Kaul discussed the role of personal transformation in leadership and national progress. Amrita Asrani spoke on "Prevention as Infrastructure: The Foundation of Future Bharat," highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare ecosystems, while Taruna Gupta, Head of IP Governance at TCS, presented insights on innovation and intellectual property.