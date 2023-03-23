Bigger Homes Ruling Real Estate in NCR

Delhi-NCR [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bigger Homes are becoming the most sought-after configurations as people incline towards premium residential spaces offering multiple facilities. 4-5 BHKs are the major establishments that are covered in the segment. Investments in this sector have consistently been the most coveted and reliable option, and a flurry of infrastructure improvements has multiplied their value, particularly for high-value investors. Such projects have become the primary preference of HNIs (high-net-worth individuals), UHNIs (ultra-high-net-worth individuals), NRIs (Non-resident Indians), businessmen, etc.

Nayan Raheja, Raheja Developers, said, "As people move towards spacious projects offering multiple facilities within the development, 4-5 BHKs have gained massive momentum in the recent quarters. Offering luxury amenities in premium residential spaces, such developments are a perfect blend of sound investment opportunities with world-class lifestyle facilities for buyers. We are keen on offering quality projects to our customers and strive to incorporate all the preferences in our projects."

Connectivity, the real estate sector's backbone, plays a vital role in the popularity of such projects. The quick access to such projects through roads/expressways/highways, rail networks, airports, etc., and a sound intra-region connectivity elevate the visibility of bigger homes at prominent locations. Such projects have gained the highest popularity in Delhi-NCR and the major significance are the latest developments, i.e., the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Rapid Rail Transit System, Dwarka expressway, etc.

"NRIs and HNIs prefer to live in spacious, comfortable homes with first-rate amenities that give them a sense of protection. Homes with larger layouts and more modern features are now the most sought-after investments as buyer economic efficiency rises. The popularity of such residential projects is due to their top-notch amenities, top-notch infrastructure, and prime locations, and these developments are attracting a niche clientele that is searching for the ultimate in lifestyle and convenience. As a result, there is a rise in demand for luxurious homes in attractive neighborhoods, especially in NCR," said Mr. Amit Jain, Director, Mahagun Group.

The extensive green cover, large open spaces, sense of peace, security, community living, and well-developed social infrastructure are fulfilling the aspirations of high-value investors, and as a result, the region is experiencing high demand and appreciation as well. Major projects in various parts of the NCR offer chic interiors and superior amenities. In order to build residential places that are healthier, dependable, and durable, they are using low-carbon, recycled, or plant-based materials like bamboo, recycled plastic, plant-based foam, hemp, and others.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, said, "The post-COVID era has seen a significant demand appreciation for Bigger Homes, which was up till then only a far-fetched aspirational goal for homebuyers. The uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic instilled the Now & Never investment mindset among homebuyers, which resulted in record-breaking sales of bigger homes in later times. Spacious homes offer upgraded luxury and convenience that improve buyers' lifestyles and provide them with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The joy of owning larger residential properties grows even more when the property is situated in a remote but accessible area near essential amenities. As a result, these properties have become more common in well-connected cities that can be easily reached from notable locations and other significant cities. Moreover, luxury projects have become more sought-after in such regions, offering world-class facilities away from the hustle-bustle."

"Bigger homes, which provide luxurious amenities in upscale living areas, are the ideal combination of solid investment possibilities and top-notch lifestyle amenities for buyers. As buyer economic efficiency increases, homes with bigger floor plans and more contemporary features are currently the most sought-after investments. These residential developments are drawing a niche clientele that is looking for the ultimate in lifestyle and ease, and their success is due to their first-rate amenities, first-rate infrastructure, and prime locations," said Mr. Narayan Bhadana, Managing Director, 4S Group.

Ashwinder R Singh, CEO-Residential, Bhartiya Urban, stated, "The best mix of sound business opportunities and first-rate lifestyle amenities for buyers is larger homes with opulent amenities in upscale living areas. Homes with larger floor plans and more modern features are presently the most sought-after investments as buyer economic efficiency rises. Large spaces are in demand because of their superior facilities, superior infrastructure, and prime locations. These developments are luring a niche clientele looking for the ultimate in ease and lifestyle. Such developments, which provide luxury amenities in upscale living areas, are the ideal combination of safe business possibilities and top-notch lifestyle amenities for buyers."

The real estate segment with bigger configurations is well-positioned to draw significant capital. Building improvements combined with initiatives centered on sustainability will promote growth and increase the rewards and profitability of investments in the upcoming years.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)