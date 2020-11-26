Black Friday and Cyber Monday Web Hosting Deals 2020: By GoogieHost

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals are LIVE now. Read below to collect info on Black Friday deals on shared, dedicated, VPS, and WordPress Hosting.

InterServer Black Friday Deals - Best Offer and Hosting Overall

* 3 Months Hosting for USD 1 - Shared Hosting Offered for $1. This plan includes

* 1 Month starter offer - USD 0.01

* USD 2.49/Mo forever price plan - Price Lock Guarantee enables you to forever subscribe to the Interserver Shared Hosting Plan at USD 2.49/Mo, which calculates to only USD 29.88 per year. (Compared to Godaddy, Hostinger, BlueHost)

* All above plans include unlimited SD storage, bandwidth, and unlimited EMail Accounts, LiteSpeed Cache, SSL Certificates, Free Website Migration, 30 Days Money-Back Guarantee, Sitepad Website Builder, and more than 450 cloud apps.

* Multi Support Options - Apart from the quality support, they offer cleaning up the exploited, compromised, or hacked accounts, or cleaning during migration.

* Only USD 7.99 for domain registration - Usually people have to shred more than USD 10 for buying a domain or renewing. But, the company offers domain name at only USD 7.99 per year.

* eCommerce solutions are available with Magneto, WooCommerce, OpenCart, OSCommerce, Prestashop, and many more.

A2 Hosting Black Friday Deals 2020 - Best for WordPress | Hosting deals for WordPress websites.

* 77% OFF on shared and WordPress plans - Save flat 77% discount on A2's 3 Year plan.

* A2 WordPress Optimisation - 20x Faster Servers compared to other hosting providers. Many customers confirmed it on different reviews websites by claiming that it does offer 6x faster website speed.

* Unlimited storage and bandwidth and multiple backups.

* Good quality support - They provide support ASAP when sent call, ticket raise, or email. Further, they add a personal touch with their assistance. They speak fluent English, combined with adequate knowledge and expertise.

* Full refund in 30 Days - If a person is not satisfied with the services, then the company returns the money within 30 days with the 30 Days Money-Back Guarantee.

* SSL Certificate - The company offers one SSL Certificate with comfortable protection. There are also options for higher-level security for business sites.

* Cloudflare Integration - Every plan is accompanied by the Cloudflare CDN. Hence, a person can boost the website by integrating the website with CDN.

* Highly valued and easy cPanel - When the cPanel prices are frequently at the hike, A2 offers it with its every plan.

* Green Hosting - The company's hosting ios 100% green and cartoon neutral.

* Other A2 Hosting Black Friday Deals:

* Managed WordPress Hosting - 40.84% - USD 9.99/Mo.

* Reseller Hosting offered at 42.86% Discount - USD 14.99 Monthly.

* Managed VPS Hosting - USD 19..99/Mo - 43.46% Discount.

* Dedicated Server Deal - USD 129.30/Mo - 66.99% Discount.

Hostpapa Black Friday Deal - Best For Standard Hosting | Cyber Monday Deal

* Up to 85% OFF on Shared and WordPress Hosting - 51% OFF on starter plans (USD 7.99/Mo) | 85% OFF on Business Plans (USD 12.99/Mo) | 35% OFF on Business Pro Plans (USD 19..99/Mo) - Available Plans for Shared and WordPress Hosting.

The above plans are available only on 36 Months subscription.

* With the ultimate and the cheap business plan, a person gets the following features:

* Unlimited websites, and SSD Storage - A person can design unlimited websites using the powerful speed of SSDs.

* All features of the starter plan:

* Unmetered bandwidth - No matter how much a person transfer, he would not be restricted since there is unlimited bandwidth.

* Free Domain Registration - The domain registration fees are revoked if subscribed the business plan.

* Free website transfer and custom builder - It is common to have an old website. But, it can be easily transferred freely. Furthermore, it can be quickly be initialised and customised using the custom and fre3ew website builder.

* Let's Encrypt SSL and Cloudflare CDN - Nearly every web browser recommends the websites to adopt them SSL certificate. Most web hosting providers like

GoDaddy provide it at a cost.

But, the HostPapa offers the starter SSL free for basic needs. Additionally, it helps you configuring the Cloudflare integration for better security.

* Powerful cPanel - More than 1,00,000* websites are configured and updated using the cPanel control panel. Recently the hike in cPanel prices has made it costly to affordable.

However, the company includes it in all of its plans seeing the customers demand.

* Free Training - The company helps to train the individuals in handling the web hosting interface at no further cost.

* 24x7 Support

* Softaculous facility of 400+ apps - Any person seemingly installs more than 400+ apps for extending the capabilities of the website.

- Unlimited Email Accounts, addon domains, MySQL Databases, twice powerful CPU resource than the starter plan.

Why not promote Hostinger?

Undoubtedly, they are one of the popular web hosting companies, but after several testing, it is not recommended for the following reasons:

* No cPanel

* No call support in India

