BLS International signs contract to process German visas in North America, Mexico

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): BSE, NSE and MSE listed, BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, announced today that it has signed a 7-year contract to process short-term and long-term visas for Germany in North America and Mexico regions.

BLS will be starting operations with two centres in Mexico and eight centres in North America in cities including Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C within six months. The company will be providing visa outsourcing services along with several value-added services like photocopy, translation, courier, insurance for the convenience of applicants.

Commenting on this, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, "We are delighted to initiate this new partnership with the Federal Foreign Office, Germany and committed to provide faster and convenient German visa services to the applicants in North America and Mexico regions. This contract strengthens our visa portfolio with yet another addition of Schengen government. I am confident of a seamless rollout and hope to strengthen this relationship with more such opportunities."

These centres will provide additional facilities including Premium Lounge (wherein applicant can opt for personalized service) and Prime Time Submission (wherein applicant can submit their application before & after working hours of the centre). The company will also be launching the Mobile Biometric service wherein applicants can choose to submit applications at their convenient place (home or office) at an additional fee.

BLS International Services Ltd. ("BLS International" or "BLS") is a trusted global tech- enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' company" by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies".

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 15,500 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications till date globally.

BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV V2.0 & SVC V2.0 along with ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO / IEC 20000-1:2011 for IT Service Management; ISO26000:2010 for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017 for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 for Risk Management of Information.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

