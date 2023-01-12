Bosch Appliances India Partners with Digi2L to Offer Smart Exchange

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSH Appliances India Ltd., Europe's largest home appliances manufacturer and one of the world's leading companies in the sector, has partnered with Digi2L, India's first consumer tech startup that offers Instant Trade-In and Exchange services for Large Appliances across Retail stores and e-commerce sites. As per the partnership, Digi2L has powered Bosch dealer-partner stores with their Tech-enabled platform to offer Instant Exchange to their customers for an upfront discount through vouchers.

Digi2L is India's first digital platform to sell used appliances. They aim to bring value to the consumers by managing the End-to-End cycle of Exchange of Used Electronics and Appliances. Digi2L stands by the promise: Customer ready, Price ready, Payment ready. When the customer wants to sell old appliances, they just need to connect with Digi2L, and opt for their preferred date and time when they are available for a video quality check. A transparent Quality check assessment gives the fairest and best price in the market, with Free Door Step Pick up by professional Logistics partners and Instant payment into the customer's account.

Neeraj Bahl, Managing Director and CEO of BSH Household Appliances, India, says, "We are glad to be in a partnership with Digi2L to offer our valuable customers an experience of Smart Exchange that is intrinsically linked to our focus on sustainability. We are proud of this collaboration as it gives us an opportunity to digitize the exchange transactions, making it easy for our consumers to achieve environmental balance with our energy-efficient home appliances from Bosch in exchange of their old appliances. This tech-enabled, smart exchange program is a seamless way for our customers to upgrade to new appliances which, in turn, will support our company's passion towards circular economy. Digi2L has not only made the smart exchange process convenient and hassle-free through its easy-to-use discount vouchers which can be instantly redeemed at our dealer stores."

Alok Mathur, Founder of Digi2L, says, "The re-commerce market for large appliances is a critical area for sustainability. With no organized player in the resale market for large appliances, the consumers are forced to live longer with their existing products resulting in longer life cycles. With the growing population and the economy of the nation, the aspirations of the consumer are growing. To adopt the latest technology and upgrade faster. Digi2L's consumer tech platform brings all the stakeholders together and makes the process of selling or exchanging old appliances easy and convenient. We are thrilled to be partnering with Bosch, and look forward to making the appliance exchange process a pleasant and hassle-free one."

Founded in 2021, Digi2L by Alok Mathur and Tarun Bhardwaj, a consumer tech company is India's first digital platform to sell used appliances. The objective of Digi2L is to bring value to consumers by managing the End-to-End cycle of the Exchange of Used Electronics and Appliances. Headquartered in Mumbai with a full-fledged tech center in Indore, Digi2L has alliance with major consumer and top e-commerce brands across the country. Driven by strong technology support, 30,000 plus customers PAN India, 500 plus Retail Trade Partners, Digi2L is customer-ready, price-ready, and payment ready. Digi2L is India's first digital platform that helps you in the disposal of your used appliances and gadgets without having the hassles of looking for customers and the best price and ensuring spot payment and free home pick up of the used product.

For more information, please visit (https://digi2l.in).

BSH Hausgerate GmbH, with a total turnover of some EUR 15.6 billion and 62,000 employees in 2021, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company's brand portfolio includes eleven well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 40 factories and is represented in some 50 countries. BSH is a company of the Bosch Group.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)