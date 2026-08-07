NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 7: In a groundbreaking move for the Indian smartphone landscape, Ai+ Smartphone has launched Project Trust+, a bold initiative dedicated to creating the country's safest smartphone ecosystem through long-term community engagement. The company is pledging Rs. 20 crore annually for the next five years, totaling Rs. 100 crore, to invite the tech and developer community to enhance security and foster trust within its devices. Through the initiative, the company is inviting independent researchers to actively test its systems, challenge its security architecture and highlight vulnerabilities that can be addressed before they impact consumers. Project Trust+ is driven by the belief that security is an ongoing journey rather than a final destination. As digital landscapes become more interconnected, Ai+ emphasizes that building secure smartphones requires collaboration, transparency, and active participation from the community. This initiative aims to go beyond traditional bug bounty programs, fostering an open environment where developers, security researchers, and ethical hackers can collectively contribute to the safety and resilience of Ai+ products.

Commenting on the announcement, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "Most companies tell users their devices are secure. We want to prove it. The reality is that no smartphone, no platform, and no technology ecosystem can claim security as a finished destination. It evolves every day. Project Trust+ reflects our belief that trust should be built transparently and collaboratively. We are opening our doors to India's technology community because we believe the safest products are built not in isolation, but together." The initiative further strengthens Ai+'s broader philosophy around transparency, privacy, and user ownership, values that also sit at the centre of NxtQuantum OS, the company's sovereign mobile operating system initiative.

With Project Trust+, Ai+ Smartphone aims to shift the conversation around smartphone security from claims and promises to continuous improvement and public accountability. Because when it comes to trust, the work is never complete. To apply for the programme, visit the link in bio on Madhav's IG handle Project Trust+ Because Trust Is Built Together. About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology. About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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