PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 13: As China continues to gain attention for advanced oncology treatments including cancer gene therapy, CAR-T cell therapy, immunotherapy, advanced radiotherapy, and clinical trial programs, CancerFax has strengthened its India-China patient navigation pathway to help eligible patients and families explore these options through responsible medical evaluation and hospital coordination. CancerFax is strengthening its end-to-end patient navigation support for Indian and international patients exploring advanced oncology treatment options at leading hospitals in China, with an emphasis on hospital-based medical evaluation and responsible access. Interest among Indian patients and caregivers in advanced cancer treatment options abroad has grown steadily, particularly among those looking beyond standard therapy or seeking additional expert opinions. CancerFax says its focus is to bring structure and transparency to that process, so that patients begin with correct medical evaluation rather than confusion.

CHINA'S EVOLVING ADVANCED ONCOLOGY LANDSCAPE Over the past two decades, China has become an active center for research and hospital-based programs in cell and gene therapy. Gendicine, a recombinant human p53 adenovirus gene therapy approved in China, is among the early examples of the country's development in cancer gene therapy. In the years since, CAR-T cell therapy has transformed treatment discussions for selected blood cancers and continues to evolve through clinical research and hospital-based programs, with China emerging as an important market and research hub. Research activity is also growing in solid tumor CAR-T targets such as Claudin18.2, GPC3, B7-H3, and CEA, although patient suitability in these areas remains highly case-specific and dependent on hospital review. TIL therapy is another advanced immunotherapy approach being evaluated for selected patients with certain solid tumors. Specialized centers in China also offer advanced radiation technologies such as proton therapy and heavy ion therapy for selected cases where clinically appropriate, along with interventional oncology approaches such as TACE, TARE, HIFU, and ablation that may be considered depending on tumor type, location, organ function, prior treatment, and multidisciplinary review.

For some patients, especially those who have exhausted standard treatment options, clinical trial matching may be an important part of exploring advanced treatment pathways. WHY PATIENTS NEED GUIDANCE Advanced cancer treatment access is complex, technical, and emotionally difficult. Patients and families often face information overload, uncertainty about eligibility, difficulty choosing between hospitals, language barriers, travel and cost concerns, and the risk of misinformation. Many are unsure whether a particular therapy is even medically relevant to their diagnosis. CancerFax was built to address this gap. The platform emphasizes that advanced therapies are not suitable for every patient and must be assessed case by case, based on cancer type, disease stage, biomarkers, previous treatment history, organ function, performance status, and hospital review.

HOW CANCERFAX SUPPORTS THE JOURNEY CancerFax works as a patient-navigation and coordination platform across the full patient journey. Its support includes medical report review coordination, case summary preparation, matching patients with suitable hospitals or departments, coordinating expert second opinions, checking preliminary treatment eligibility, treatment-cost guidance, appointment scheduling, hospital admission coordination, visa documentation assistance, travel and stay guidance, translation and interpretation support, and follow-up coordination after treatment. "Many patients and families hear about advanced treatment options in China, but they do not know where to begin, which hospital to approach, or whether they are even eligible. Our role at CancerFax is to bring structure, transparency, and medical responsibility to that journey, so that patients can make informed decisions with the right hospital teams." Sandeep Kumar Wamne, Founder & CEO, CancerFax

TRUST AND TRANSPARENCY AT THE CENTER CancerFax says it does not make treatment promises and does not make medical decisions. Final treatment decisions, eligibility assessments, and medical recommendations rest with qualified doctors and hospitals. The platform emphasizes verified hospital communication, transparent cost coordination, and ethical patient navigation, and it advises patients not to travel without proper medical evaluation. The company's aim is to build a trusted bridge between Indian and international patients and leading global cancer centers, so that patients can explore advanced treatment options through a structured, transparent, and medically responsible process. ABOUT CANCERFAX CancerFax is an international cancer treatment navigation platform that helps patients and families access expert opinions, advanced treatment options, and hospital-based care coordination across leading cancer centers in India, China, and other global destinations. The platform supports patients with medical report review coordination, case summary preparation, hospital matching, second opinion coordination, treatment-cost guidance, appointment scheduling, travel documentation support, translation assistance, hospital admission coordination, and follow-up support. CancerFax works as a patient-navigation and coordination platform. Final treatment decisions, eligibility assessments, and medical recommendations are made by qualified doctors and hospitals after reviewing each patient's medical condition and records.

Disclaimer: CancerFax is a cancer treatment navigation and patient-support platform. It does not provide medical treatment, replace medical advice, or guarantee treatment outcomes. Treatment suitability, eligibility, and final medical decisions are determined by qualified doctors and hospitals after detailed evaluation of the patient's medical records, diagnosis, disease status, biomarkers, prior treatment history, performance status, organ function, and overall health condition. Patients should consult qualified medical professionals before making any treatment decision. MEDIA CONTACT CancerFax Email: info@cancerfax.com WhatsApp: +1 213 789 56 55 WeChat: +86 182 1759 2149 Website: https://www.cancerfax.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)