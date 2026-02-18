VMPL New Delhi [India], February 18: Carosa, a unified pre-owned automobile solutions platform, today announced the official launch of the full version of its Web and Mobile App, marking a major milestone in its mission to build a transparent, technology-driven, and customer-centric ecosystem for pre-owned car buyers and sellers in India. Launched on January 22, 2026, the Carosa platform is designed to simplify the complete pre-owned car ownership journey by integrating buying and selling of pre-owned cars, inspections and evaluations, financing, insurance, verification services, and post-purchase support into one seamless digital experience. Pre-Launch Traction Demonstrates Strong Market Validation Prior to its official launch, Carosa operated in a pre-launch phase and demonstrated strong early traction. The platform onboarded 100+ verified dealers, featured 1,000+ active pre-owned car listings, and recorded 5,000+ monthly website visitors, with steady month-on-month growth.

During this period, pre-owned cars worth ₹85 crore+ in total listed GMV were listed on the platform, reflecting growing confidence and trust from both dealers and buyers. MotoRepo: Independent In-House Inspection and PDI Platform A core component of the Carosa platform is MotoRepo, the company's independently developed, in-house pre-owned car inspection and evaluation application. MotoRepo powers standardized vehicle inspections, detailed condition reports, car evaluations, and Pre-Delivery Inspections (PDI), ensuring unbiased, transparent, and data-driven assessments across all pre-owned car transactions on the platform. By owning and operating its inspection technology, Carosa ensures consistency, credibility, and quality control across inspection outcomes. Carosa Care: Integrated Ownership & Post-Purchase Services

Carosa Care is an integrated service layer within the Carosa platform, designed to support customers throughout the pre-owned car ownership lifecycle. The offering includes pre-owned car insurance, extended warranties, roadside assistance, vehicle verification, RTO-related services, and essential car care utilities, providing continued support well beyond the point of purchase. Gaadi ki Gup-Shup: Automobile-Centric Content Within the Platform Gaadi ki Gup-Shup is Carosa's automobile-centric content and creator ecosystem, built as an integral part of the Carosa platform. It focuses on pre-owned car information, expert and user-led reviews, explainers, ownership insights, and market intelligence, helping consumers make informed and confident decisions before purchasing a pre-owned car.

Leadership Commentary Commenting on the launch, Akram Ali, Co-Founder of Carosa, said, "Carosa was built to eliminate opacity and mistrust in pre-owned car transactions. By integrating MotoRepo for independent inspections, Carosa Care for complete ownership support, and Gaadi ki Gup-Shup for consumer education directly into the platform, we are creating a truly end-to-end pre-owned automobile ecosystem. The strong response during our pre-launch phase validates our approach and vision." Growth Outlook Following the launch on January 22, 2026, Carosa expects to achieve a 2x increase across all key performance metrics every month, including dealer onboarding, active listings, platform traffic, and GMV in the pre-owned car segment, as it accelerates nationwide expansion.

With a strong focus on technology, transparency, and trust, Carosa aims to redefine how pre-owned cars are bought, sold, and owned in India.