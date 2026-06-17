BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], June 17: Centre For Sight brings WaveLight Plus InnovEyes to its Dwarka centre in Delhi as an advanced refractive solution for patients looking for more precise, personalised vision correction. The technology is designed not only to reduce dependence on glasses but also to support sharper, more natural, and higher-quality vision tailored to each eye's unique profile. This comes at a time when refractive error remains a major vision burden in India. A national survey found that uncorrected refractive errors account for 41.53% of visual impairment. A review also estimated that 53.1% of Indian adults have at least 0.5 dioptres of myopia or hyperopia. This is why millions still need improved distance and near vision for daily tasks.

This need is now more lifestyle-driven. India had 806 million internet users at the start of 2025. An ophthalmic review reported digital eye strain in 33.2% of the general public and 50.6% of students taking online classes. Today, vision concerns include contrast, stability, and quality for those who spend long hours on screens, night drivers, or those who require low-light comfort. Traditional treatments have greatly improved vision, and newer technology is now making vision correction even more personalised by studying each eye in greater detail, beyond corneal shape and standard power correction, to support sharper and more natural vision quality. What is WaveLight Plus InnovEyes

WaveLight Plus InnovEyes is a next-generation laser vision correction procedure built for eyes that need more than standard power correction. Instead of treating vision like a simple glasses-number problem, it is designed to study how your eye actually functions as an optical system. That matters because many patients do not just struggle with myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism on paper; they struggle with the quality of vision itself: blur that feels inconsistent, night-driving discomfort, glare, halos, starbursts, or reduced contrast in low light. WaveLight Plus InnovEyes collects individualised eye data, applies 3D ray tracing, and builds a Digital Eye Twin to analyse how light travels through your entire eye. It models this data before designing the treatment. Rather than reshaping the cornea in a standard way, it creates a treatment profile tailored to how your specific eye functions and sees.

Its AI layer processes over 100,000 data points to create the treatment plan. It is about customisation in theory and precision in execution. That plan is then delivered through a high-speed excimer laser with real-time eye tracking, so the treatment is both deeply personalized and tightly controlled. InnovEyes is described as able to treat myopia (nearsightedness) up to -8D, hyperopia (farsightedness) up to +5D, and astigmatism (imperfect curvature of the eye) up to 6D. Put simply, WaveLight Plus InnovEyes positions itself as a more advanced form of LASIK correction for patients who want vision correction tailored to how their own eyes actually work.

Technology Behind InnovEyes WaveLight Plus InnovEyes differentiates itself not just by the laser at the end of the procedure, but by the way it plans the entire treatment before using that laser. The technology works in a sequence: first, it captures the eye in greater detail; then it studies how light behaves inside that eye; then it builds a personalized treatment plan; and only after that does it move to laser correction. This layered approach lets InnovEyes go beyond standard correction and aim for more refined visual quality. -3D Eye Mapping (Eyevatar) The first layer of the system is advanced 3D eye mapping (creating a detailed three-dimensional map of the eye's surface and structures). Once a patient clears the initial eligibility work-up, the platform performs high-resolution scanning of the eye by projecting thousands of light rays and recording how they reflect and refract (bend as they pass through the eye's tissues).

From the scanning, it creates a detailed optical fingerprint and a Digital Eye Twin (Eyevatar). This is essentially a 3D model of the eye used for treatment planning. This matters because InnovEyes doesn't rely on a generic template. It starts by understanding the individual eye in much greater depth. -Ray-Tracing Technology After the eye is mapped, ray-tracing technology (software that traces the path of light through the eye) helps the system understand how light actually travels through the eye, from the cornea (the clear front part of the eye) to the retina (the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye).

This shift is important compared to older planning methods focused only on the corneal surface. It is one of the key reasons InnovEyes can go beyond basic refractive correction. It also addresses subtler optical distortions affecting contrast, clarity, and real-world visual performance. -AI-Based Treatment Planning Once this data is captured, planning becomes more intelligent. The AI algorithms process over 100,000 data points to create a personalized laser correction plan. The system can even simulate surgical outcomes before treatment. This approach stands out from simple automation because the surgeon still reviews and adjusts the final plan, ensuring both machine-led precision and expert clinical judgment shape the treatment.

-Precision Laser Execution The final stage is where that planning is executed. InnovEyes uses a femtosecond laser to create a thin, bladeless corneal flap with micron-level precision, followed by an excimer laser that reshapes the cornea according to the customized plan. The excimer platform operates at 500 pulses per second and includes real-time eye tracking, allowing it to respond to even very small eye movements during treatment. Once the corneal reshaping is complete, the flap is gently repositioned, where it begins to heal naturally without stitches. This completes the treatment process, turning the earlier mapping and planning into actual surgical accuracy. Benefits of WaveLight Plus InnovEyes for Patients

For patients, the biggest benefit of WaveLight Plus InnovEyes lies in its goal to improve not just how well you see on a chart, but also how naturally and comfortably you see in daily life. Because the system studies the full optical pathway of the eye, not just spectacle power, it creates a highly personalized treatment plan for each eye. This helps support: - Superior vision quality: Designed to provide sharper and clearer vision than standard LASIK correction. - Improved contrast sensitivity: Helps improve visual clarity in different lighting conditions. - Reduced glare and halos: Support better comfort during night driving and low-light situations.

- Highly personalised correction: Each treatment is planned according to the patient's unique eye profile. - Fast recovery: Vision improvement begins within hours, with many patients resuming routine activities soon after. - Long-term stability: The procedure is planned to support stable visual outcomes in suitable candidates. - Treatment of higher-order aberrations: Helps address subtle optical imperfections that can affect clarity, contrast, and night vision. In short, WaveLight Plus InnovEyes offers more than spectacle freedom. It brings together detailed eye mapping, personalised planning, and precise laser correction to support better-quality vision in suitable patients. How is InnovEyes Different from Existing Vision Correction Procedures WaveLight Plus InnovEyes truly differentiates itself by moving vision correction from generalized planning to eye-specific planning.

The contrast becomes even clearer when compared with other existing procedures. The standard LASIK is 2D and less customized, while InnovEyes uses 3D ray tracing, a Digital Eye Twin, and AI-based analysis to understand how light behaves inside the full eye before treatment is created. That makes it a broader optical planning system rather than just a corneal reshaping procedure. It also separates InnovEyes from SMILE, Contoura, and SILK surgery by emphasizing that those approaches are flapless, cornea-based, or minimally invasive, but InnovEyes is designed around full-eye optical analysis and maximum personalization. In simple terms, while other procedures correct vision, InnovEyes customizes how it plans and delivers this correction.

Expert Insights on AI-Powered Vision Correction Globally, discussions about the shift toward AI-assisted, ray-tracing LASIK frame it not as a mere cosmetic upgrade, but as a genuine refractive advance. A. John Kanellopoulos, MD, clinical professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and a lead researcher on this technology, said the WaveLight Plus results are "particularly encouraging for the future of the field." Ronald R. Krueger, MD, MSE, one of the best-known names in refractive surgery, described ray-trace LASIK as combining wavefront, tomography, and biometry in one device, with faster planning through a 3D eye model and "really good quality outcomes." At APAO 2025, he also presented FDA-trial data showing strong refractive accuracy and high levels of 20/20-or-better outcomes, reinforcing why this technology is drawing serious interest worldwide.

Availability and Consultation at Centre For Sight Patients in India can now access WaveLight Plus InnovEyes at Centre For Sight, Dwarka, New Delhi. Centre For Sight's network scale further strengthens this proposition. With 30+ years of trust, 95+ eye care centers, and 350+ doctors, the network offers not only advanced technology and specialist expertise, but also a seamless consultation experience through a comprehensive under-one-roof service model. Patients considering WaveLight Plus InnovEyes can book a detailed consultation at Centre For Sight, Dwarka, to understand their eligibility and whether the procedure is suitable for their eyes. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)