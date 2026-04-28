NewsVoir Panaji (Goa) [India], April 28: The three-day annual conference of CERT-In empanelled auditing organizations, SAMVAAD 2026, commenced today at BITS Pilani K.K. Birla Goa Campus and will continue till April 29, bringing together over 500 delegates from across India and abroad. The conference, themed "Securing Digital Bharat through Future-Ready Audits: Adapting, Assuring, Advancing," aims to strengthen India's cyber security ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and forward-looking audit frameworks. The event marked several key developments in the cybersecurity space, including the launch of AMBAK, a block chain-enabled cyber security audit platform. A progress report of the working group on audit frameworks was also presented. Additionally, an advanced cybersecurity certification course introduced by CERT-In in collaboration with NABARD and BIRD highlights a strong push toward skill development and institutional capacity building.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said that while Goa has long been known for its "Sun, Sand and Sea," it is now emerging as a hub for cybersecurity as well. He noted that delegates from across the country and the world have gathered in Goa not just for its scenic appeal, but for meaningful discussions on securing the digital future. He also encouraged visitors to experience the state's spiritual richness alongside such engagements, while emphasizing the importance of secure digital systems in line with Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India. Highlighting the broader perspective, Chief Minister Dr. Sawant emphasized that CERT-In plays a vital role as the national advisory body for cyber security. He pointed out that initiatives like Audit Monitoring Benchmark Analysis, discussed during the conference, are crucial for strengthening systems and ensuring accountability. He further noted that emerging technologies such as Artificial.

Intelligence will significantly influence sectors like banking and healthcare, making cyber security even more critical. Referring to Goa's efforts, he appreciated initiatives by Goa Police such as the 1930 cyber helpline and Cyber Yoddha programme, and congratulated stakeholders on the release of various cyber security publications. The conference will continue over the next two days with a series of technical sessions, panel discussions, and collaborative engagements, providing a platform for experts to deliberate on emerging cyber threats and future-ready solutions for a secure digital ecosystem. Among those present on the occasion were Shri S.S. Sarma, Senior Director, CERT-In; Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In; Prof. Suman Gundu, Director, BITS Pilani Goa Campus; Dr. Nirupam Malhotra; Shri Shashi Dharan along with other distinguished dignitaries and experts from the cyber security domain.

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