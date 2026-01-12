PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], January 12: Carrying forward its winning streak, Chandigarh University emerged overall champion at AIU's 39th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (UNIFEST) 'Chit Utsav 2026', organized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and hosted by Chitkara University, with the CU contingent putting up brilliant performance in various categories including music, dance, theatre, fine arts and literature. With this, Chandigarh University has successfully qualified for the AIU 39th National Youth Festival 2026 scheduled to be held at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, Tamil Nadu from 10 March to 14 March. Only the first, second and third position holders of all the events in Zonal Youth Festivals are eligible to participate at the Inter-University National Youth Festival.

This is the 5th time that Chandigarh University has lifted the overall North-Zone AIU Trophy. In five main categories of Theatre, Dance, Music, Literature and Fine Arts, Chandigarh University won Overall Trophies in Music, Literary and Fine Arts Categories. The Chandigarh University contingent comprising 60 students demonstrated cultural and artistic excellence across 28 events at the North Zone inter-university youth festival which is being attended by 22 universities from across northern India. In, all 1100 students from Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh are participating in this five-day Youth Festival that began on 6 January and culminated on 10 January.

Team CU won the overall trophy by winning 1st Position in 11 Categories, 2nd Position in 5 Categories, 3rd Position in 3 Categories, 4th Position in 2 Categories, 5th Position in 5 Categories, taking the total number of prizes won at the Festival to 27. This apart, Chandigarh University became Overall Champions with 1st Prize in Overall Music, Overall Literary and Overall Fine Arts. And 3rd Prize in Overall Dance and Cultural Procession. Chandigarh University secured first position in Folk Orchestra, Western Instrumental Solo, Classical Instrumental Solo (Non-Percussion), Creative Choreography, General Quiz, Elocution (Hindi), Elocution (English), Debate (English), Poster Making, Cartooning and Rangoli. Chandigarh University secured second position in Classical Vocal Solo (Hindustani/ Karnataki), Western Vocal Solo, Western Group Song, Collage and Debate (Hindi). Chandigarh University secured third position in Classical Instrumental Solo (Percussion), One Act Play, and Clay Modelling.

Chandigarh University also showcased its vibrant musical spirit at the festival in the "Folk Orchestra" category to secure the first position with a powerful Haryanvi folk orchestra 'Kallu ki Chaupal' which celebrated the tradition, rhythm, raw cultural energy and soul of Haryana. In Creative Choreography category, Chandigarh University's "Kachra", a powerful creative choreography exposed the harsh reality of abandoned children trapped in generational poverty in a garbage-filled slum. A stark reflection on lives born, lived, and lost in waste, the performance traced the life of a discarded baby girl raised amidst hunger, neglect, and hopelessness, ultimately questioning societal apathy and privilege.

In the Western Group Song category, Chandigarh University's soul-stirring 'Korus of Praise' secured second position by harmonizing powerful vocals with uplifting energy and refined musical expression. Expressing delight over achievement of the university, Chandigarh University Senior Managing Director Deepinder Singh Sandhu said, "It is an honour for Chandigarh University to have lifted the overall North Zone AIU trophy 5th time this year. Chandigarh University has become the overall champion by securing top honors across multiple categories in this prestigious competition which highlights the exceptional versatility and talent of the students which displayed them through their extraordinary performances at the Festival. Earlier Chandigarh University had become the only private University in India to win AIU Inter-University Youth Festival's 'Overall Trophy' three times in five years (2024-25, 2023 and 2020). Chandigarh University had also emerged as the overall champion at the 38th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival 2025) at Punjab University, Chandigarh. These remarkable achievements are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our students. Their efforts, combined with the invaluable guidance and support from our faculty and staff, have played a crucial role in making this victory possible."

"With an aim to promote new talents in fields of art and culture and mentor them for greater heights of success, Chandigarh University lays a special emphasis on holistic development of students and enrich them with all the skills required to make a mark in respective fields. India's number 1 private university, Chandigarh University equips students with the skills needed to excel in their fields," he added. About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

