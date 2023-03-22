Chitravansham Society recently collaborated with NSDC; aims to empower Women and Youth from rural and slum areas

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/SRV): Chitravansham Society, a pioneering socio-economic development organization, has joined forces with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower youth from rural and slum areas with employable skills. In addition to its existing partnerships with several esteemed Government agencies, the organization, recently partnered with NSDC with the aim to extend a hand to the underprivileged and empower them to strive for better employment opportunities.

Prior to NSDC, Chitravansham Society collaborated with government agencies such as Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) and Uttar Pradesh Development System Corporation (UPDESCO) to provide top-notch training to underprivileged youth in various fields, including information technology, electronics, and communications technology.

Additionally, for Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), another government body, Chitravansham Society played a key role by conducting awareness camps which inform the youth about various government schemes that provide loans and subsidies under the aegis of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, aiding students to gain adequate knowledge for setting up industries of all sizes. Similarly, the initiative also applied to Digital Literacy Courses by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), to expose the youth to digital capabilities, making them industry-ready, for both, the government and private sectors.

Further, the organisation, committed to reaching the deserving beneficiaries, conducts insightful surveys and research in remote rural areas. Offering extensive educational and skill-development support, Chitravansham Society helps students, who are enrolled under it, to get scholarships from Government of nearly 75 lacs annually. Currently, the organisation hosts a robust student count, to the north of 4500. Training its beneficiaries to thrive financially, the endeavour houses under its banner, several Technical Labs and a library, that contains more than 10,000 books, facilitating the beneficiaries in their skill-based training.

Through such initiatives, which range from implementing impactful development projects and skill development programs to generating employment and self-employment opportunities, as well as rural and urban infrastructure development and social reforms, Chitravasham Society has encouraged and empowered the youth to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys and contribute to the growth of the nation's economy.

Commenting on the objective of the collaborations, Prakhar Srivastava, Secretary of Chitravansham Society, said "We are thrilled to be collaborating with these esteemed organizations to train and upskill the youth of rural and slum areas. At Chitravansham Society, we have been working towards the upliftment of women and empowering the youth with skills. By identifying the underprivileged and deprived at the grassroots level and making all possible assistance available to them, we are enabling them to become self-sufficient."

Welcoming more and more selfless individuals as its members, Chitravansham Society aims to continue spearheading several successful humanitarian undertakings, with an unwavering goal to serve women, children, and youths, and advocate for the underprivileged, successfully implementing humanitarian programs to improve their lives.

Srivastava further added, "Since its inception, Chitravansham Society has played a pivotal role in socio-economic development and its efforts to empower women and youth from rural and slum areas are commendable. Our organization is committed to excellence in all its endeavours, and the pursuit of NIELIT accreditation for our Digital Literacy Courses is a testament to this fact. Through our rigorous application process, we have demonstrated our unwavering dedication to providing top-tier education to the youth, equipping them with the tools and skills necessary to thrive in today's digital age. The CCC course, with its emphasis on computer concepts, is a key element in our approach, as it is a mandatory requirement for both government and private jobs. With over 2000 candidates already receiving our skill-based training, we are proud to have helped over 1500 of them secure gainful employment"

Chitravansham Society, driven by a well-qualified and dynamic workforce of over 150, has expanded its presence in various districts across the state of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Raebareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Badohi, and Jaunpur.

Chitravansham Society is an esteemed non-governmental organization, was established in 2003 with its headquarters situated at 220-K1, Meerapati, Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj District of Uttar Pradesh and it is registered under Societies Registration Act 1860. Driven by a committed team of social activists and volunteers who strive to empower the marginalized sections of society, the organization's mission is to encourage the participation of the underprivileged community in all aspects to create a self-reliant society with a focus on socio-economic empowerment.

The organization has undertaken several development projects in areas such as Women and youth welfare, Health & Family Welfare, Child Development, Education promotion, Skill development and promotion of employment, Environment & Sanitation, Sustainable Agriculture & Horticulture, Vocational Training & Poverty alleviation programs. Through strategic collaborations with esteemed entities like NSDC, UPSDM, KVIC, NIELIT, and UPDESCO, Chitravansham Society is committed to its goal of providing top-tier training to the youth, enabling them to become self-sufficient and contributing significantly to the nation's growth.

For more details, please visit: (https://chsoc.org)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)