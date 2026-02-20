VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20: One of the most reputable destination management companies in India, Cholan Tours, has announced a pioneering industry initiative, the introduction of professionally trained women chauffeurs to operate multi-day and long-distance tours across India, a first-of-its-kind concept in the Indian tourism sector. For decades, long-route tour driving has remained a predominantly male profession. By opening this space to women and creating structured career opportunities within it, Cholan Tours is challenging traditional norms and reshaping the way travel services are delivered. The new program will see women chauffeurs operating extended tours and accompanying guests across cities and states while delivering the same high standards of professionalism, reliability, and hospitality for which the company is known.

This initiative has been designed to benefit both travellers and communities. For travellers, especially solo women, families, and women-only groups, the presence of trained women chauffeurs offers greater comfort, confidence, and peace of mind. For women entering the workforce, it opens doors to stable employment, financial independence, and a career path in an industry where such opportunities have historically been limited. To ensure excellence and reliability, each chauffeur undergoes comprehensive training that includes advanced driving skills, route and destination knowledge, safety protocols, and hospitality etiquette. The company has also established structured support systems, including safe accommodation arrangements during tours, to prioritise the well-being of its drivers throughout their assignments.

According to Mr Pandian Kumaravel, the managing director and founder of Cholan Tours, "This is not just a new service -- it is a step towards social change. For 23 years, we have focused on delivering memorable journeys. Now, we want to create meaningful opportunities as well. By introducing women chauffeurs for long-distance tours, we are empowering women, enhancing traveller confidence, and redefining what inclusive tourism can look like in India. We hope these women become role models and inspire many more to enter the industry." To implement this project in Tamil Nadu, we also have recently signed an MOU with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GOTN) for facilitation of appointing 100 women drivers for tour operation in Tamil Nadu. By combining service excellence with gender inclusion, the company aims to demonstrate how tourism can contribute positively to communities while elevating standards for travellers.

About Cholan Tours: Headquartered in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Cholan Tours is one of India's leading Destination Management Companies with over 23 years of experience in delivering customised travel solutions. The company specialises in customised tours, cultural journeys, group travel, and end-to-end travel management services worldwide. Known for its reliability, service excellence, and customer-first approach, Cholan Tours has earned multiple industry awards and recognition over the years. Driven by innovation and a commitment to inclusive growth, Cholan Tours continues to lead the industry with initiatives that enhance traveller experiences while creating lasting social impact.