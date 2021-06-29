CocoonIT Services helps enterprises harness digital transformation through Microsoft Business Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Businesses are rapidly embracing digitization and CocoonIT Services Pvt Ltd has been a steady transformation partner for various large and small enterprises.

Founded in 2016 by Gaurav Shah and Ritesh Pandey in Mumbai, CocoonIT Services Pvt Ltd, is a Microsoft-certified Gold partner. It harnesses world-class Microsoft Business Solutions to help businesses plan and execute their digital transformation effort. In just a short span of 5 years, it has successfully transformed over 30 clients digitally and has a combined 20,000+ consulting hours under its belt.

CocoonIT has clients in retail, manufacturing, hospitality, finance, and pharma industries; spread across Western India, Dubai, Malaysia, the US and Australia.

Ritesh Pandey, Co-Founder and Director-Sales, CocoonIT Services Pvt Ltd, said "We believe that the past two years have acted as a catalyst, fast-tracking the need for companies to transform digitally. With a shift in consumer mindset and acceptance of digital way of life due to the pandemic; customer-centric companies have prioritized and preponed their digital transformation plans by at least 2-3 years to offer a better customer experience. In addition, enterprises have invested or planning to invest in technology like ERPS, CRMs, and other digital platforms to achieve great value and positively impact their bottom line."

Reports suggest that the Digital transformation market has grown at 23 per cent CAGR. As per estimates, it will be a 3.3 trillion USD market by 2025. Similarly, in India, companies are also investing heavily in rapidly digitizing their business since technology has the power to provide a sustainable advantage to a business over its competitors. It lends efficiency and improves overall productivity.

Gaurav Shah, Co-founder and Director-Operations at CocoonIT Services Pvt Ltd said, "In today's highly dynamic and evolving market, companies need to be nimble on their feet and arrive at decisions quickly. To achieve this agility, enterprises need a system that will help them gain access to real-time data, reimagine business models and provide valuable and actionable insights that enables them to gain an edge against their competitors."

CocoonIT has a good understanding of the application of information technology in business processes and their expertise lie across three core areas - Gap Analysis, Solution Design and Fitment Analysis. The team collaborates with the client to understand their business goals, existing processes and applications and devises a customized solution as per their unique challenges. This customized approach, coupled with a customer-centric outlook has helped them gain success rapidly.

In order to implement an effective digital transformation strategy, a business has to bring about a change across all the business functions including customer service, finance, store management, sales, and marketing. These host of changes have to be accompanied with technical capabilities, industry knowledge and process expertise. CocoonIT collaborates with companies to bring about the right technology changes across all functions with the help of robust solutions offered by Microsoft Dynamics D365 business central.

To know more about the company and the services it offers, visit www.CocoonITservices.com

