NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: CoinDCX, India's largest crypto exchange, today announced the listing of World of Dypians (WOD) on its platform, enabling Indian users to access one of the most advanced blockchain-based MMORPG ecosystems globally. World of Dypians is a next-generation multiplayer online role-playing game available on Epic Games, set in a vast, interconnected virtual world. The platform uniquely brings together gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and AI into a single immersive experience. Players can explore expansive environments, participate in quests, engage in multiplayer challenges, and trade digital assets within a dynamic, blockchain-powered in-game economy. With high-quality graphics, real-time interactions, and AI-driven gameplay mechanics, World of Dypians is redefining immersive gaming by combining entertainment with digital ownership and decentralized economies.

Commenting on the listing, Mridul Gupta, Founding Partner - CoinDCX, said, "Blockchain gaming is one of the most exciting frontiers of Web3, as it blends immersive experiences with real digital ownership and global participation. World of Dypians stands out for its focus on high-quality gameplay and seamless integration of blockchain technology. By listing WOD, we aim to give Indian users access to innovative, utility-driven gaming ecosystems while continuing to expand the range of credible global projects available on CoinDCX. Mihai Nicusor Busica Chief Executive Officer World of Dypians added, "The listing of WOD on CoinDCX marks an important milestone in our global expansion journey. India is home to a rapidly growing gaming and Web3 community, and this collaboration helps us bring World of Dypians to a broader audience eager to experience immersive, next-generation gameplay powered by blockchain, AI, and decentralized economies."

WOD is now available on CoinDCX with WOD/INR and WOD/USDT trading pairs. About DCX Group Founded in 2018 CoinDCX was established with a mission to make crypto accessible to Indians in a simple and compliant manner, CoinDCX is today India's largest exchange, trusted by over 2 crore users. Today, the company has evolved into DCX Group, a multi-entity ecosystem with touchpoints across India and international markets. In 2024, the company took its first step towards international expansion with the acquisition of Dubai- based BitOasis, MENA's leading virtual assets broker-dealer. In 2025, BitOasis expanded into Bahrain, further strengthening the Group's presence in the region. Beyond exchanges, the Group powers the Web3 economy through CoinDCX Ventures, which has backed more than 15 pioneering projects, and Okto, its Web3 wallet with 2 crore users globally.

The Group is backed by global investors including Pantera, Steadview Capital, Kingsway, Polychain Capital, B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Cadenza, Draper Dragon, Republic, Kindred, and Coinbase Ventures. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)