Continental Hospitals unveils India's premier and dedicated Headache clinic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad unveiled India's premier & dedicated Headache & Migraine clinic to offer comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach for the treatment & management of headache & migraine in adults and children.
The clinic was unveiled by (https://continentalhospitals.com) Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy in the presence of Dr Debashish Chowdhary, President-Elect of the Indian Academy of Neurology & Dr Girish Kulkarni, Professor of Neurology and Adjunct faculty at NIMHANS (Bangalore) and Prof. Subhash Kaul former Director of Neurosciences, NIMS, Hyderabad.
Continental Headache Clinic will have expert neurologists, neuroradiologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, sleep specialists, nutritionists & neurosurgeons, and will take a multi-dimensional approach for treatment & management of headache as a team. This multidisciplinary approach will offer accurate diagnosis and various treatment modalities, alternative therapies, and usage of new drugs discovered in recent times for the benefit of patients.
Speaking at the unveiling of the Headache Clinic, Continental Hospitals Chairman Dr Guru N Reddy said that the need for a specialized and dedicated headache & migraine clinic has never been more needed in our country.
"Headache is the most common cause in neurology speciality for patients to visit emergency rooms and WHO has estimated that India would be incurring an expense of over USD 1 trillion (Rs 85,000 crores) in management of mental diseases that includes headaches in near future," highlighted Dr Reddy.
Unveiled during the national-level Symposium on Headache - Current Understanding & Newer Therapies, organized by Neurology Faculty of Continental Hospitals - Dr MK Singh, Dr Rahul Konduri and Dr Mukheem Mudabbir, the headache & migraine clinic is now functional for the need of patients across the state and country.
