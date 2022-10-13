CST's MESH Radio: A next-generation communication capability

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): CST's advanced tactical MIMO radios technology offers enhanced throughput, interference reduction, anti-jamming, and increased Quality of Service (QoS), which makes it a perfect adhoc radio for tactical applications utilizing both human and unmanned systems. Since the last ten years, we have been providing cutting-edge communication solutions to Armed Forces, security agencies and Robotics OEM's both in India and internationally.

As all future operations will be carried out on an interconnected battlefield, our communication solutions are among the finest currently available globally for combining the ground forces, air warriors, and sea forces.

The modern soldier requires improved agility to operate across a variety of frequencies in an era of rising spectrum congestion and Electronic Warfare (EW) threats in order to avoid interference from both allies and enemies. The dual band radios enable on-the-go frequency and band switching without the need to switch the hardware. Mesh radios are designed for the uniquely dynamic comms challenges faced by drones, UGVs, AMRs and mobile robotics.

The military, law enforcement, disaster relief forces, and security organizations, employ tactical IP radio systems to deliver dependable, secure and seamless communications in challenging operational settings. Activities by Mesh Radio NLOS (Non-line-of-sight) and BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) are achievable and effective in transmission of data, video and audio within a MESH formation.

On the MANET (Mobile Adhoc Network), our software defined radios may roam arbitrarily and can talk to each other as each node is connected with another.Due to its self-organizing network properties, capacity to operate in many spectrum bands at high data speeds, and interference mitigation capabilities, Mesh/MIMO radio have the ability to autonomously connect important command and control nodes/entities in a MESH network. As warehouse logistics become ever more complicated, warehouse automation with fleets of AMRs for material handling is entrenched as a viable solution. To operate dozens to hundreds of robots in concert requires an advanced mesh protocol like Mesh Radio to ensure reliable comms without overloading the network.

With high-throughput, secure, and low-observable communications capabilities for pairing of piloted vehicle and unmanned systems like UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)/UGVs, these radios are competent of Protected Communication for Manned/Unmanned Teams (PCM).

Robotics has several uses in modern commercial industry, from material handling to scanning and measuring. They all require communications systems, such as Mesh Radio, that are reliable in challenging RF environments and have tough enclosures and robust networking architectures.

With reliable communications, you can use unmanned systems for nearly limitless applications offered by (https://twitter.com/cstadvancedsys) CST Advanced Systems which is premier systems supplier to Armed Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and other security agencies, integrating next-generation communication systems with state-of-art surveillance and tactical electronics manufacturing. Since 2016, CST is fulfilling the indigenous provision of advanced technology systems to the Forces with honor and humility. CST is involved with best technologies available internationally and have technical collaborations to Make in India.

Contact Details

Contact Person - Col. Ani. J Alex (Retd.)

Email Id- gm.sales@cstindia.com

Phone No. - 011 4141 6873

Company Name - CST ADVANCED SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Website - (http://cstindia.com)

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)