Daffodil debuts in the Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Dubai [UAE]/Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Daffodil Software, a leading software engineering company, today announced its debut in the Everest Group Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.
The company is positioned amongst the renowned names under the Software Engineering Services category.
Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is one of the most trusted, data-driven assessments of global service providers, locations, products, and solutions within various market segments. It evaluates leading organizations around the globe on factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost. The PEAK Matrix assessment enables organizations to gauge and calibrate their offerings against their peers, which ultimately helps them to do better.
Everest Group assessed various companies offering software engineering services on the basis of varied factors. This included market adoption (number of clients, revenue base, YOY growth, new client wins, pricing models, etc.), portfolio (diversity of client/revenue base across geographies, vertices & type of client), and value delivered to the customers.
Daffodil Software's positioning in the list is accounted to its early adoption of modern technologies, such as AI, CloudOps, IoT, etc., and a diverse clientele including Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Siemens, Samsung, etc. Daffodil has built its reputation as the preferred technology partner for hundreds of companies globally, assisting them with enterprise solutions, software engineering & digital transformation services.
"PEAK Matrix is one of the most reputable recognition and having an acknowledgment from them for our software engineering services is like a feather added to company's cap," said Yogesh Agarwal, CEO, Daffodil Software.
"Being into an industry where technology is the key to evolve, we keep ourselves equipped with modern technologies. In the recent past, we had our focus on projects on the latest tech such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Internet of Things, etc. This has led to a diverse portfolio, which makes our clients trust our tech potential, quite easily. Moreover, customer experience and value delivered to them have always been our priority. That is why we have different pricing models and business practices for their satisfaction," CEO further said, while speaking about portfolio diversity and value delivered to the customers.
