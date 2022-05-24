Dapper Cheetah Club roars in with 10,000 one-of-a-kind NFTs

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): The Dapper Cheetah Club, the newest entrant into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), is ready to launch a one-of-a-kind collection of 10,000 limited Cheetah NFTs on Metaverse.

Before the actual launch, the Dapper Cheetah Club is opening an exclusive introductory mint of 200 NFTs for early adopters in May 2022.

During this phase, the Dapper Cheetah Club will provide a massive 70 per cent discount on its official website, (https://dappercheetahs.com). The collection will be released in different phases so that the floor price continues to rise and early adopters can take advantage of the best deals.

After the sale The NFTs would also be available on the Secondary market ie: Open Sea, the world's largest NFT marketplace and platform, which allows people to create, sell and buy ownership rights to digital works of art using NFTs.

The NFT line is created to honor the magnificent Cheetahs. The Dapper Cheetah NFTs are classified based on their rarity on the blockchain.

It's worth noting that as part of the project, the proceeds from the sale will be utilised to save and conserve endangered Cheetahs and help boost their numbers in India. The Dapper Cheetah Club has pledged to donate 7.5 percent of the profits to Wildlife Trusts of India as part of the project, making India the first country in the world to have seven big cats under its roof.

The NFTs would also allow wildlife enthusiasts to own digital Cheetah collectibles. The NFT collection coincides with the announcement of the Indian government's ambitious 'Action Plan for Cheetah Introduction in India.'

The ownership of an NFT will give unique membership access to a club with growing privileges and offerings. The Dapper Cheetah NFT would serve as the digital identity and open digital doors for the owner.

The holder of an NFT will benefit from the steadily rising floor prices as well as the utilities that come with each NFT. The digital assets will also provide a monthly passive income for their owners. A fancy location with a variety of amenities and admission to special events could be obtained. Owners of NFTs can communicate with one another to showcase or trade collections or trade cards.

In India, the club intends to host a specific Metaverse week. It will be a first-of-its-kind event, with the entire event focused on exposing India to technology. Top Metaverse speakers and influencers will speak about the technology and its uses through seminars, discussions, pitch challenges, creative installations, immersive art, and music at the event.

Well-known YouTubers, well-known DJs, major influencers, and a bevy of other A-listers would attend the event to make it even more unforgettable.

The NFTs will act as a pass to these events for those who own these NFTs. The NFTs issued by the Dapper Cheetah Club will not only provide great utility, but also security and exclusivity to their holders.

The club will debut the Dapper Space during phases to provide the community with an unforgettable experience with THE BEL AIR, a Dapper Space being created in the Metaverse. Extraordinary Estates, production studios, casinos, and nightclubs are just a few examples of these realms.

For its owners, the Dapper Cheetah NFT would serve as a key to unlocking ultimate luxury and an unimaginable experience for its community. The community will have unique membership access to a club with rising privileges and options thanks to the ownership of these NFTs.

