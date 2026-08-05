BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4: Darwinbox, a leading global Human Capital Management platform serving more than 1,400 enterprises and 4.5 million employees worldwide, today announced Darwinbox Cortex™, the AI-Native HCM platform. Darwinbox rebuilt its HCM platform from the ground up for AI. Rather than adding AI features on top of existing software, Cortex embeds intelligence into the core of the platform. It is launching with pilot customers and technology partners including Microsoft, Slack, Glean, and others. For decades, HR technology has primarily been a system of record--a place to store employee data and complete transactions. The first wave of AI made these systems easier to search and automate, but it did not give AI a real understanding of the organization--how its people, roles, policies, workflows, and past decisions fit together. Cortex was built to close that gap.

Cortex is the first HCM built to understand itself. The system capability, HR expertise, and how an organization works are all encoded as intelligence AI can reason over. So, anyone can ask for anything and Cortex resolves it inside the guardrails the organization already trusts, and it senses what's forming before it becomes a problem. "Legacy HCM with AI bolted on is still legacy. With Cortex, we reimagined the entire HCM experience from the ground up and pushed the boundaries of what AI can do for HR through a series of innovations, including the first Context Graph in the category," said Jayant Paleti, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Darwinbox. "This is not an incremental evolution of HCM; it defines a new category and we're excited about what it can unlock for our customers."

"You can't reason well over something you can't see clearly. Most enterprise systems were never built to be understood by AI, so the intelligence stays on the surface. Cortex is the first HCM built on a Context Graph: a live, unified map of the organization -- its people, policies, workflows, and decisions. With that understanding at the core, the platform can reason, anticipate, and act. That's what AI-native means," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Darwinbox. An AI-Native HCM is defined by four architectural foundations. Darwinbox CortexTM is the first HCM built on this architecture: 1. Signal Layer: For decades, HCM has been built to record information and respond on request. The Signal layer fundamentally changes that by continuously sensing patterns that usually sit locked away in separate roles, modules, and moments of the employee lifecycle: a pay gap here, a manager change there, a dip in engagement somewhere else. Seen together, these signals flag a risk or an opportunity early, giving an organization true reflexes: the ability to anticipate and act while outcomes can still be shaped.

2. Context Graph: Enterprise HR has always been constrained; How an organization is configured and what the platform is capable of rarely lived in one place. Knowing what good HR looks like was not easy. At the heart of Cortex is the industry's first Context Graph, a living map of the organization's operating reality that unifies system capabilities, organizational context and HR expertise into one reasoning layer for people and AI alike. The result is an HCM that builds expertise into the platform, turns everyone into a builder, and lets AI reason over live context to recommend a playbook for any signal.

3. Cortex Agent Platform: The Agent Platform unifies intelligence, workflows, integrations, and governance into one fabric where agents can be built seamlessly. Agents then reason and execute across predefined and new scenarios, within the existing permissions and governance framework. The agent platform ships with ready-made templates for common HR tasks, but the real advantage is how quickly a custom agent can be built for an organization's context, a process Darwinbox's FDEs (Forward Deployed Engineer) help accelerate. Every action is transparent, policy-aware, and accountable, leaving behind a receipt of every decision. Combined with the Signal Layer and Context Graph, the Agent Platform unlocks trusted autonomy that compounds, within the limits the organization sets.

4. Experience Layer: In the AI era, work does not happen in silos, inside HR or beyond it. The Experience Layer delivers complete, interactive experiences wherever work happens--across Microsoft Teams, Co-pilot, Slack, Glean, and beyond, while preserving identity, permissions, and context. It also shows up in whatever form fits the moment: a quick chat, or a dynamic visual like an org chart when the problem needs more structure. Darwinbox Cortex is being launched with a select group of global design partners, ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to technology-forward companies at the forefront of AI adoption. The group includes Visteon Corporation, a global leader in automotive technology, and Transcarent, the first agentic AI-powered health and care platform. Together, they are working directly with Darwinbox to apply Cortex to complex workforce challenges.

"We're excited to be launch partners for Darwinbox Cortex. The next era of HR runs on AI-native systems. They're how we build a more agile organization and a more strategic HR function. We're glad to be at the forefront of that shift with Darwinbox," said Kristin Trecker, Chief People Officer, Visteon Corporation. "At Transcarent, we use AI to fundamentally improve how people experience health and care. We bring that same mindset to our People function--moving quickly, staying close to the business, and using technology to create a better employee experience. Darwinbox is our HCM platform, and we're excited to be a pilot partner for Darwinbox Cortex and help shape what AI-native HCM can unlock for our people, our leaders, and the business," said Jennifer Trzepacz, Chief People Officer, Transcarent.

Darwinbox Cortex is built for one connected enterprise. Cortex launches with strategic AI-ecosystem partners like Microsoft, extending enterprise reasoning into Microsoft 365, Teams, and Co-pilot. Cortex also integrates with platforms such as Slack and Glean, bringing enterprise intelligence into the applications employees use every day. Darwinbox believes the next generation of enterprise software will not be defined by systems that record work, but by systems that understand, reason, and act. With Cortex, the company is bringing that vision to enterprise HCM. More information, including how to join the early access program, is available at the Darwinbox Cortex™ Website. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)