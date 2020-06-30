Dev Accelerator launches India's first Work-From-Home co-working membership

Dev Accelerator LLP (DBA DevX), a co-working space provider in India has launched a 'tech-enabled' Co-working Membership Plan that lets you co-work from home.

The motive behind launching this plan is to facilitate a smooth transition from the traditional ways of working to the trending 'Remote Working' culture.

The membership plan enables individuals to work remotely while staying connected with the team through DevX Collab, an indigenous technology developed by DevX that gives access to multiple work management, video conferencing, & productivity tools.

It enables DevX's huge community of members & partners to network with each other.

DevX WFH Membership Plan

As a part of the WFH membership, in addition to being able to access DevX's secure workspaces pan India for three days in a week, it also delivers a one-of-its-kind Work Pod to their members' home as an effort towards enhancing their WFH experience.

The pod is an aesthetically designed cabin, with ergonomic chair, high-speed internet connectivity, exhaust and electricity plug, and a lot more.

Benefits of the Membership Plan are listed as follows:

* DevX Collab

Access an indigenous technology developed by DevX for its community.

* Work Pods

Experience a private work area designed to enhance your productivity.

* Internet Connectivity

Benefit from seamless high-speed Wi-Fi network connectivity.

* Allied Services

Let your business leverage from our wide range of allied services.

* DevX Workspace

Access our vibrant workspaces for three days a week across India.

* COVID-19 Insurance

Get an all-inclusive health insurance plan against coronavirus.

Further details about the WFH Membership Plan & Work Pods can be found on our website: devx.work/work-from-home.

"This pandemic event has made Work from Home a buzz word and being in the business of providing quality and aesthetically designed office spaces, we took this initiative upon us to mitigate the challenges associated with WFH. We've launched a WFH Membership plan that provides the flexibility to efficiently work from home while replicating the entire arrangement of a productive office work environment provided by DevX," said Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-founder on the launch of Work-From-Home membership.

