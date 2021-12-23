Dikazo triples its revenue showcasing an impressive growth

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], December 23 (ANI/PNN): Dikazo - a next-level eCommerce site recently revealed its growth graph and revenues in the last 2 years.
Excellent marketing strategies, great quality products and low prices have been the main reasons for the company's exemplary growth.
"We did hit a few obstacles during the pandemic, but 2021 proved to be a magical year for our company. Dikazo hit record-high sales during the October festive season of 2021. This proved to be a total game-changer for us and it got us even more passionately moving forward for the growth of our eCommerce portal," said Siva, the Executive Manager of Dikazo.
The main highlight of the eCommerce store is the inclusion of local products from vendors across the nation. This helps to give small vendors a chance to sell their products to a wider audience. The company also strives on maintaining low rates for premium-quality goods. It also comes up with amazing deals and offers that keep the customers hooked on to this shopping app.
Syed Ashfaq Raahil, CEO and Founder of Dikazo, said in an interview, "Now that we have reached the initial goal of getting our eCommerce company known across India, we are striving hard towards maintaining its name. Ours is also a customer-oriented company, and we try to provide our customers with the best deals at the fastest delivery time possible. In the coming years, we envision our company to have offices in every state of India to aid in better administration, vendor onboarding and logistics management."
Dikazo is currently giving a shout out to interested investors and franchise partners to be a part of their team. This will be a fantastic opportunity to become a part of a successful venture and earn great profits along the way. For more information, visit (https://dikazo.com).
Dikazo is a next-level eCommerce site in India selling a wide range of products, including home appliances, kitchenware, footwear, fashion apparel, beauty and health products and more. One can find premium brands at low rates here. Since its inception in 2018, the company has shown a great growth scale and continuous success. The annual revenue of Dikazo in 2021 was accounted to be between 90L to 1cr.
This is one of the largest figures a small startup has shown in the initial 2 years since starting. The company has tied up two big logistic partners - Shiprocket and Delhivery to aid in the speedy delivery of its products. They also have their own logistics team to handle local deliveries in Hyderabad city.
