Disha Publication Wins Two Awards backed by Nielson Book Data at PVLF 2023

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Disha Publication bagged two awards in two different categories in the recently held PVLF People's Choice Publisher Awards 2023 supported by the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) and powered by Nielsen Book Data. The awards are an initiative to acknowledge and appreciate the outstanding work done by publishers under different domains. The Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) is India's largest representative body of publishers with its membership spanning the entire country. FIP is affiliated to the International Publishers Association, Geneva as the only representative body of Indian publishers, and bestows various Awards for Excellence in Book Production. Nielsen Book Data is internationally renowned for providing 100 per cent reliable results with their BookScan Data.

Disha Publication secured Second position in the 'Education' category and Third position in the 'Test Prep' category of publishers. The awards were presented by K Sreenivasan Rao (Director, Sahitya Academy), Ramesh Mittal (President, Federation of Indian Publishers) and Andre Breedt (Managing Director, Nielsen Book) at Hotel Claridges, New Delhi on January 14, 2023. These awards are significant because they are completely data-driven, declared solely on the basis of authentic data collected and compiled by Nielson.

Disha Publication has been at the forefront of setting standards of excellence in designing study material that caters to the rapidly-changing needs of aspirants all over India. In the past years, Disha has emerged as India's leading publisher and distributor of print and digital learning materials with strength in Competitive Exam Books and School Books. It produces books across diverse categories of national, state and regional level competitive exams. Disha publishes books both in English and Hindi, and has started to work with other vernacular languages as well. The company has published more than 800 titles across a wide range of exam categories including UPSC & State PSC, JEE, NEET, SSC, Defence, Railway, etc. Last year, Disha was awarded the "Best Exam Prep Company of 2022" by BW Business World.

Disha has partnered with the most sought-after authors and educators who are renowned in their respective fields. The company is working towards helping India realise its dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy in two ways: first, by educating and enabling the youth to enter different professions and intervene at various stages of nation-building; and second, by contributing to further increase the current 9.5 billion USD worth of the Indian Publishing industry in the global market (Nielsen).

"It is a matter of great honour to have received awards that speak for their own authenticity and significance. It motivates us to further accelerate our efforts and contribute to the nation's developmental goals," said Deepak Agarwal (Director, Disha Publication) on the occasion.

To know more about Disha and explore its wide catalogue of books,

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)