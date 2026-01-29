PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: India's pioneering aromatherapist, beauty expert and wellness entrepreneur Dr. Blossom Kochhar was felicitated with the ELLE Beauty Legacy Award at the prestigious The ELLE List 2026, in Mumbai recently. The recognition was presented during an illustrious evening celebrating outstanding achievements across culture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Dr. Kochhar was honoured in recognition of her decades-long contribution to India's beauty, skincare and wellness landscape, driven by her visionary work in aromatherapy, holistic beauty education and the mentoring of industry professionals. With a career spanning over four decades, she has been instrumental in bringing natural and science-inspired beauty practices to the forefront of Indian and international markets, shaping the understanding of beauty as a seamless blend of wellness, self-care and lifestyle.

Reflecting on the honour, Dr. Blossom Kochhar said, "This honour from ELLE celebrates not just my journey, but the evolution of beauty in India. From surface aesthetics to holistic wellness. Having spent decades building education, innovation and natural beauty solutions, this legacy award feels like a meaningful milestone." Presenting the award, a representative from ELLE India added, "Dr. Blossom Kochhar's legacy has redefined beauty in India by seamlessly integrating wellness, education and innovation, making her a truly deserving recipient of the ELLE Beauty Legacy Award." Dr Kochhar is the founder and chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies and India's largest aromatherapy brand, Aroma Magic. She is also the Chairperson of Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (BW & SSC). A globally respected authority with a double doctorate, educator to over one lakh students, author of five books, philanthropist, and industry leader, she has elevated beauty into a respected profession while empowering women, youth, and underserved communities, leaving a legacy rooted in holistic wellness, compassion, and a deep love for nature.

The ELLE List is ELLE India's flagship annual awards platform that honours visionary individuals and trailblazers across diverse fields. The award evening brought together an exclusive gathering of influencers, leaders and creatives from the fashion, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. For any information, please visit www.aromamagic.com or contact Payal Khanna at 9971573764 or Payal.khanna@aromamagic.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)