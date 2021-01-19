Dr. Devid Frank Fernandes wins excellence in entrepreneurship and social service

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Devid Frank Fernandes - Managing Director of Mosaco Shipping and Forwarding Company, Dubai, UAE recently announced that he won the prestigious Times Business Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Social Service.

The award, instituted by India's leading English financial daily - The Economic Times, recognizes excellence across various categories in the fields of Business, Corporate and Government Policies, and Economics in India.

"I'm truly honored and grateful to have received this award by the Times Group. I share this heartwarming honor with my wife, children, and my hardworking team at Mosaco - whose support and love have helped me give back to the community over the years. Through this recognition, I seek to inspire people as a unified community to show compassion, be kind, be brave, and help the underprivileged, especially during these trying times. Only together, we can rise to make a change," said Dr Fernandes, commenting on the receipt of the Times Business Award.

A pioneering figure and committed social entrepreneur from Thottam, Udupi - Dr Fernandes founded Mosaco Shipping and Forwarding Company LLC in 1989 with 8 employees, to begin with. A six-time award-winning provider of modern logistics facilities in UAE, with over 23,454 completed projects across 38 countries; today, the company is a household name in the UAE known for their professional service in their trade of business.

Through Mosaco, Dr Fernandes has left a mark in the UAE shipping industry, and it is only through his sincere and quality service that he has gained numerous awards and accolades, adding reputation to his business.

Over the years of his run as a successful businessman, Dr Fernandes, has also invested most of his time and effort into giving back to the people of his hometown. His contribution to charity, social service, peace mission, and business development has led him to be the recipient of various awards and accolades. He is also an actively participating sponsor of many social organizations in the UAE, prompting numerous charity events with his contributions.

The life Dr Fernandes lives today was once a distant dream he nurtured as a child. However, what makes this story all the more exemplary is the humble background he comes from. Born in Thottam, Karnataka, Frank finished his education in a local government fisheries school, before moving to Bombay in 1968, where he worked in Larsen & Toubro and other companies. It was in 1977 when he moved to the land of golden sands - Dubai, UAE to strive towards a better life. He was offered a role as an Operations Clerk at UASC (then Kuwait Shipping).

As his professional life progressed, little did he know that Shipping & Freight forwarding operations would become his main trade. He founded Mosaco Shipping and Forwarding Company LLC with only 8 employees in 1989.

Dr. Fernandes is very popularly known to support people involved in cultural arts and literary fields through financial contributions. Back in 2017, he was also elected President of 'Tulunadochhaya 2017', a 2 days mega Tulu Ayona Event in the year held in Nisarga Dhama, Pilikula that, under his leadership had more than 2 lakh people gather, collect and contribute large amounts towards the event.

Being known for his wide-ranging philanthropic activities that have benefited thousands of people and many institutions across the country, today, he chooses to continue to live his life as a dedicated and committed humanitarian.

