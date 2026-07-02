Alpha advance bookings: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film eyes decent opening

Alpha, the latest spy action thriller from Yash Raj Films, is already generating significant excitement ahead of its theatrical debut. The movie has started generating impressive figures through advance bookings even before its release, providing an early sign of fan interest.

Alpha stars Sharvari and Alia Bhatt in the key roles and will be released on Friday, July 3. The advance bookings for the movie started July 1, and ticket sales in key cities accelerated on the first day.

Inside Alpha advance booking collection

Sacnilk's early statistics indicate that the film has received about 2,987 shows in India so far. Alpha sold 11,255 seats in the advance sales so far, bringing in over ₹44.05 lakh. According to industry estimations, Alpha may debut at the Indian box office on Day 1 for between ₹7 and ₹8 crore net.

The entire pre-release collection comes to around ₹1.52 crore when blocked seats are taken into account. With advance bookings totalling ₹34.76 lakh, including reserved seats, Maharashtra has become the movie's strongest market out of all the territories. Gujarat contributed Rs 10.66 lakh, and Delhi came in second with ₹34.35 lakh.

Alpha box office collection estimate

Although the initial bookings seem stable, industry insiders think walk-in bookings and audience reaction after the announcement could have a big influence on the final figures.

According to industry insiders, the film's action-packed plot and the pairing of two well-known actresses in a genre rarely starred by women in mainstream Hindi cinema have successfully built curiosity amongst viewers. Online reactions to the trailer and promotional events have also been favourable.

The key question now is whether Alpha can convert its advance booking momentum into a double-digit opening day collection and maintain strong occupancy over the weekend.

About Alpha

Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow, July 3, under the direction of veteran Shiv Rawail, the son of seasoned director Rahul Rawail. In addition to leading actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play important roles in the Yash Raj Films-produced movie. The narrative centres on two ladies who are tasked with exposing and halting an illegal military program.