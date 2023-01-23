Dr Satya Gupta Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by VLSI Society of India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): VLSI Society of India (VSI), the premier body for the development of VLSI Design & Semiconductors in India, felicitated Dr Satya Gupta, CEO, EPIC Foundation with 'The Lifetime Achievement Award' at the 36th International Conference on VLSI Design & Embedded Systems on January 12th, 2023, at the awards ceremony held in Hyderabad. The award recognizes Dr Gupta for his immense contribution and exemplary work in the field of VLSI, Semiconductors & Electronics in India & across the Globe over the last 4 decades.

The award aims to highlight and recognize exemplary lifetime contributions by an individual to the Indian & Global VLSI and Semiconductor Industry ecosystem. Having brought about a widespread positive impact on Semiconductor product design, manufacturing, research, start-ups, talent & skills development, Dr Gupta, a Techno Visionary, Serial entrepreneur, Researcher, and Philanthropist, continues to provide leadership and be a source of inspiration for millions of young VLSI & Semiconductor engineers in India and around the world.

The selection of Award was done by a high-level jury panel, Chaired by Sanjay Churiwala, General Chair, VLSID-2023 & Corporate Vice President AMD. VLSID-2023 was held at Hyderabad from 8th Jan 2023 to 12th Jan 2023 and was presided by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Skill development and entrepreneurship, Govt. of India. During the award ceremony, Dr Naveed Sherwani, Global Semiconductor Visionary highlighted lifetime contributions by Dr Gupta and the impact to the global semiconductor community at large and Prof. Thomas Lee of Stanford University felicitated Dr Gupta with VLSI Society of India, Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Recognizing the techno-visionaries, transformation champions & difference makers will encourage even more people to make the best of this exhilarating period of innovation in Semiconductors and VLSI Design," says Vishwani Agarwal, Professor Emeritus, Auburn University and a guiding force behind the International Conference on VLSI Design and the VLSI Society of India, since their inception in the late 1980s. "It is a matter of pride for all of us to recognize Dr Satya Gupta for his tremendous contributions to India's digital Electronics ecosystem, especially the Mission for making India a true Semiconductor product nation. His contributions have stretched across Technology, Products, Start-ups, Academia, Government, Research, and Industry domains. He is an inspiration for the Global Electronics & Semiconductors Industry," he adds.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr Satya Gupta, CEO, EPIC Foundation said, "I feel deeply honored to receive the VSI Lifetime Achievement Award. This is a recognition of the great contribution of thousands of my fellow VLSIians & Semiconductor professionals across India & around the world. This unstoppable journey started at least 3 decades ago with a single mission of 'Making India a World-Class Electronics & Semiconductor Product Nation'. My collective dream is to make India a true Semiconductor Product Nation by having 1,000+ Fabless semiconductor product companies across the length and breadth of India with at least 1 Fabless product company in each district of India and to start B.Tech. program for Electronics & VLSI Design in 100+ colleges across India for producing world-class talent," he added.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)